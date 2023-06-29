HomeNewsCrime Groups Drive Pre-Election Violence in Mexico, Brazil: Study
icon

Crime Groups Drive Pre-Election Violence in Mexico, Brazil: Study
Brazil's militias are involved in political assassinations.
NEWS

Crime Groups Drive Pre-Election Violence in Mexico, Brazil: Study

MEXICO / 29 JUN 2023 BY CHRISTOPHER NEWTON EN

Organized crime groups use violence to manipulate elections in Mexico and Brazil, a new report has revealed. But surprisingly, some parts of Mexico that are most afflicted by organized crime suffered few attacks against local officials.  

The report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) published June 22 tracked violence against local government officials in around 100 countries, including in-depth case studies on Mexico, Brazil, and four other countries.

Both Latin American countries surpassed the global average of intentional attacks against government officials that resulted in death or injury, the report said. In Mexico and Brazil, 62% of attacks were defined as “direct,” which included acts like shootings or beatings, compared to 50% at a global level. Non-direct attacks, including riots, accounted for the rest. 

SEE ALSO: What’s Behind the Killings of Mexico’s Mayors?

Organized crime groups can influence elections by increasing violence, thereby lowering turnout and protecting incumbent candidates with whom they have agreements. They have also used violence to intimidate poll workers and have killed candidates they see as a threat to their interests.

Globally, armed political conflict was a common driver of violence against officials. But outside of war zones, organized crime was a common culprit, with some exceptions. 

InSight Crime Analysis

Organized crime groups often increase violence against politicians in the run-up to elections, the report found. But in some regions of Mexico with a particularly strong organized crime presence, groups may wield so much power that violence is no longer necessary for coercion.

For example, the state of Baja California, which borders the United States, has been one of Mexico’s bloodiest states as a result of powerful groups fighting to control criminal economies. But despite the generalized violence there, ACLED registered few instances of violence against local officials, even during elections. The data showed a similar pattern in Nuevo León, another criminally active state near the border.

Broadly speaking, though, Mexico has experienced a sharp uptick in political violence in the run-up to elections. About half of the violence leading up to the 2018 general elections was directly attributed to organized crime. During that time political figures were killed at a rate of one per week

SEE ALSO: Why Have Political Assassinations More Than Doubled in Brazil?

But organized crime groups may be responsible for an even larger proportion of the violence, Sandra Pellegrini, a Latin America Regional Specialist at ACLED, told InSight Crime. Much of the unattributed violence was committed by unidentified armed groups that could not be conclusively identified as an organized crime group.

“It's quite difficult, in Mexico, to attribute violence to specific groups, so ... we're not necessarily able to identify who is the perpetrator of the violence,” Pellegrini said.

Violence was even worse in 2021, with estimates of up to 150 people were killed in election-related incidents. 

Brazil also saw the largest spikes in violence against officials in the run-up to elections, the report found. However, in contrast to Mexico, higher rates of political violence in Brazil were clearly connected to areas with a history of organized crime. 

Gangs led by law enforcement and other officials, known as militias, commit the most political violence, the report found. 

“In the case of violence targeting local officials and politicians, there is a heavy involvement of police militias due to their close proximity with state agents,” Julia Lins Franciotti, South America Research Manager at ACLED, told InSight Crime. 

One police militia, the Escritório do Crime, was linked to the 2018 murder of Marielle Franco, a councilwoman and strong opponent of federal policing in Rio de Janeiro’s poorest neighborhoods. Though her case remains unsolved, two former police officers were arrested.

Criminal groups including the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital - PCC) and the Red Command (Comando Vermelho - CV) also committed significant amounts of violence against local officials, according to the report. In their strongholds of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, as well as in other regions, these groups build networks with local politicians and use violence against their opponents. The PCC in particular has targeted officials in response to new security policies aimed at curtailing the gang’s operations. 

BRAZIL ELITES AND CRIME HOMICIDES MEXICO SECURITY POLICY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Honduras Anti-Gang Crackdown Targets Only One Source of Violence 

NEWS / 28 JUN 2023

Does US Policy Exacerbate Migrant Kidnappings on the US-Mexico Border?

INVESTIGATIONS / 28 JUN 2023

The Gauntlet: One Migrant's Journey from Venezuela to the US-Mexico Border

INVESTIGATIONS / 28 JUN 2023

Executive Summary and Major Findings

INVESTIGATIONS / 28 JUN 2023

Latin American Synthetic Drug Consumption Remains Modest: UNODC

NEWS / 27 JUN 2023

Historic Guatemala Elections Poised to Rattle Corrupt Establishment

NEWS / 27 JUN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

State Officials Targeted as CJNG, Sinaloa Cartel Clash in Zacatecas, Mexico

JALISCO CARTEL / 7 DEC 2022

Violence between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel in Zacatecas has now seen judged and police chiefs being targeted.

Honduras Ex-President’s Son Murdered in Professional Hit

ELITES AND CRIME / 15 JUL 2022

Son of former Honduras President Porfirio “Pepe” Lobo Sosa by a well-armed commando has shocked the country.

From Copper Theft to Ransomware - Chile's Criminal Challenges Begin to Mount

CHILE / 1 JUN 2022

A new report by Chilean think tank AthenaLab has laid bare Chile's ever-increasing spectrum of criminal threats, from copper theft…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

9 JUN 2023

This week, InSight Crime director Steven Dudley and deputy editor Juan Diego Posada presented at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forum “Cocaine in the…

THE ORGANIZATION

All Eyes on Ecuador

2 JUN 2023

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets. Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up,…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

27 MAY 2023

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media. Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report Continues

19 MAY 2023

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media…

ABOUT US