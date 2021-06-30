HomeNewsReynosa Massacre Arrests Raise More Questions in Mexico
icon

Tamaulipas state Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca
NEWS

Reynosa Massacre Arrests Raise More Questions in Mexico

ELITES AND CRIME / 30 JUN 2021 BY PARKER ASMANN EN

The embattled governor of Tamaulipas in northern Mexico is touting the timely arrests of those allegedly responsible for a grizzly massacre in Reynosa but doubts remain as to who may truly be behind the killings.

“Federal, state and municipal governments must send a clear message that there is not, nor will there be, impunity for those who commit criminal acts or violence,” Tamaulipas Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca said June 28.

But clarity has hardly been forthcoming. The governor's comments came a little more than a week after armed gunmen attacked and killed 19 people on June 19 in Reynosa, the US-Mexico border city in northern Tamaulipas state. Authorities have now arrested 13 people alleged to be the intellectual and material authors of the crime, including a “high-profile criminal,” who Governor Cabeza de Vaca said was a “priority” for prosecutors.

SEE ALSO: The United States, a Special Operations Unit and a Massacre in Mexico

One individual, known as “La Vaca,” was identified by authorities as being the alleged boss for the Gulf Cartel in Rio Bravo, a town on Tamaulipas' border with the United States. In 2019, a reward of two million pesos (around $100,000) was set for information leading to his capture.

But this was not the only arrest. Since the killings, security forces have arrested 25 other people, freed 119 kidnapping victims and secured weapons and drugs.

Those actions were led by a controversial special operations group known as the Grupo de Operaciones Especiales (GOPES), which reports directly to the governor. Some of its members were tied to the brutal January 2021 massacre of 19 people near the US-Mexico border.

InSight Crime Analysis

The governor sought to show his state's quick response to the Reynosa massacre but he left many unanswered questions in a state infamous for its high levels of impunity.

Firstly, there are real doubts as to whether the GOPES unit can be trusted to lead such a sensitive, high-profile response. Some of its officers - who have received training in the United States - have been accused of everything from torturing and disappearing people, kidnapping entire families and allegedly handing over detainees to criminal groups in Tamaulipas.

Controversy has also surrounded the arrests connected to the Reynosa massacre. Relatives of two of the men arrested allege that their relatives were actually kidnapping victims - taken months before the killings occurred - and were beaten and falsely implicated in the crime by the GOPES.

SEE ALSO: Showdown Brewing Over Fate of Runaway Mexico Governor

“They made him shoot [a gun]. They put his hands on the wheel because he supposedly brought the car. … They had put a bag over his head,” one sister, who saw her brother while he was detained, told El Universal. Tamaulipas state Attorney General Irving Barrios told the newspaper he would look into the charges.

Beyond these serious allegations, neither the GOPES nor any other part of the Tamaulipas state security and justice systems has a proven track record of successfully prosecuting crimes. The state’s impunity rate stood at around 96 percent in 2019, marginally down from 99.9 percent the year before, according to a 2020 report from the think-tank México Evalúa.

Finally, the arrests come as Governor Cabeza de Vaca is fighting off allegations that he is also connected to organized crime. Days after the massacre, lawmakers reformed the state constitution to preserve the governor’s immunity and shield him from federal prosecution for alleged participation in organized crime, money laundering and tax evasion.

Since at least 2016, Cabeza de Vaca has faced accusations that he has links to the Gulf Cartel, the very group supposedly connected to the Reynosa massacre.

ELITES AND CRIME GULF CARTEL MEXICO US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

César Emilio Peralta, alias ‘El Abusador’

CARIBBEAN / 29 JUN 2021

US-Curaçao Gold Smuggling Highlights Strategic Caribbean Passage

NEWS / 29 JUN 2021

Land Thieves Drove People From Their Homes in Rosario, Argentina

NEWS / 29 JUN 2021

Killings in Cali: What is to Blame for the Spike?

NEWS / 28 JUN 2021

Memo Fantasma, Colombia’s Underworld Ghost, is Captured in Bogota

NEWS / 25 JUN 2021

Honduran Fugitive More Money Launderer than MS13 Leader

NEWS / 25 JUN 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Charges Point to El Salvador Police Chief's History of Obstructing Justice

EL SALVADOR / 17 DEC 2020

As El Salvador battles widespread allegations of fraud during the coronavirus pandemic, its most senior police official is now accused…

Mexico Disappearances, Kidnappings Down, But Distrust Remains High

MEXICO / 20 JAN 2016

Kidnapping and disappearance cases in Mexico were down in 2015, but as continued accounts of government ineptitude and collusion surface,…

Assessing the Who, How, Where of the ICE Attack

GULF CARTEL / 23 FEB 2011

As more reports surface suggesting that the Zetas criminal syndicate is behind last weeks murder of United States Immigration and…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

THE ORGANIZATION

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

15 JUN 2021

InSight Crime presented findings from an investigation into the main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities

31 MAY 2021

A partnership with the University for Peace will complement InSight Crime’s research methodology and expertise on Costa Rica.

THE ORGANIZATION

With Support from USAID, InSight Crime Will Investigate Organized Crime in Haiti

31 MAY 2021

The project will seek to map out Haiti's principal criminal economies, profile the specific groups and actors, and detail their links to elements of the state.

ABOUT US