HomeNewsNo Sloth Selfies - The Rush to Protect Latin America's Slowest Mammal
icon

NEWS

No Sloth Selfies - The Rush to Protect Latin America's Slowest Mammal

COLOMBIA / 29 MAY 2021 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

While Latin America is home to the trafficking of all manner of species, several foundations are working to save arguably its slowest-moving victims: the sloths.  

The trafficking of these placid creatures has often gone underreported aside from a few important legal cases. In Colombia, the most recent example came last April when a man was arrested in the southwestern department of Nariño for attempting to sell a sloth for 3 million pesos ($810).

And the country’s most well-known case came in 2015 when Isaac Miguel Bedoya Guevara, a wildlife trafficker from the northern department of Córdoba, was sentenced to over five years in prison for trafficking more than 3,000 sloths. Over the course of 30 years, Bedoya is suspected of having captured over 10,000.

Bedoya and his partners were systematic in their operations. He regularly updated maps of sloth nests, making them easier to find. He then systematically removed babies from their mothers before cutting their nails and selling them to international buyers, including the United States and Italy.

SEE ALSO: Butterflies, Beetles and Spiders: Costa Rica’s Smaller Eco-trafficking Targets

Their cute demeanor and tranquil nature make sloths popular within the exotic pet trade, which is the main reason they are snatched up as babies in Colombia.

But sloth trafficking happens in a number of Latin American countries. In 2019, InSight Crime visited a controversial zoo in Honduras, which illegally contained a range of exotic animals, including sloths. Other cases have been reported in Peru, Panama and Brazil.  

However, these delicate creatures are unlikely to survive in captivity. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), between 80 and 90 percent of trafficked sloths die in captivity.

To curb this trade in Colombia, conservationist Tinka Plese has founded the Aiunau Foundation in the Aburrá Valley, outside of Medellín. Plese dedicated her life to stopping sloth trafficking after visiting Colombia as a tourist in 1996 and rescuing two baby sloths that had been captured by traffickers. The foundation has since rescued around 1,300 animals and has opened a second center in Córdoba.

The Aiunau Foundation’s activities in Colombia include rehabilitating sloths so that they can return to the wild and providing support for the environmental authorities working to stop wildlife trafficking, as well as educating the public. The organization also campaigned for the designation of International Sloth Day on October 20.

InSight Crime Analysis

Sloth trafficking varies considerably from country to country, largely due to local law enforcement.

In Colombia, sloths are often sold to local tourists as pets. According to Plese, local sloth trafficking chains in the country primarily begin in rural areas along the country’s Atlantic Coast. “Law enforcement agencies do not pay much attention in rural areas,” she told InSight Crime.

Meanwhile, in Costa Rica, sloths are not usually poached to be sold internationally. It is actually illegal for any wild animal to leave Costa Rica and this is strongly enforced.

Instead, according to Rebecca Cliffe of the Sloth Conservation Foundation, sloths in Costa Rica are poached to feed the demand for hands-on tourist encounter experiences.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Environmental Crime

In addition to discouraging people from thinking these animals make good pets, conservationists highlight the importance of educating tourists. Cliffe explained that tourists are often unwittingly complicit in sloth trafficking when they pay locals for photos with the animals. In response, Costa Rica recently launched a "Stop Animal Selfies" campaign.

“Tourists are often tricked into believing that the sloth has been rescued and is being cared for,” Rebecca Cliffe of the Sloth Conservation Foundation told InSight Crime, explaining that sloths are “solitary creatures that become easily stressed out by human contact.”

Cliffe also stressed the need for international media outlets to stop glamorizing sloth exploitation, by featuring them on talk shows and the like.  

However, combating wildlife trafficking requires regional collaboration in order to be effective. Sloths are known to be shipped to the United States from countries like Venezuela and Ecuador, where export laws are less stringent.

Once in the US, sloths are forced to breed and the babies are sold into the pet trade, according to. It is legal to own a pet sloth in several US states, including Alabama and New York. The Sloth Conservation Foundation told InSight Crime that the going price for a sloth in the US is around $5,000.

Nevertheless, Cliffe stressed the importance of not "villainizing the traffickers."

"These people are often just trying to make a living and feed their families," she said, adding that sloth sales can often exceed the average weekly income for those living in rural areas of the country.

COLOMBIA COSTA RICA ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME WHAT WORKS
share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America's largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Why Did Bolivia's Former Interior Minister Get Arrested in the US?

NEWS / 28 MAY 2021

How International Narcos Rebuild Their Lives in Brazil

NEWS / 28 MAY 2021

Grapes of Wrath - Why Argentina and Brazil are Awash in Smuggled Wine

NEWS / 27 MAY 2021

José Adán Salazar Umaña, alias 'Chepe Diablo'

EL SALVADOR / 26 MAY 2021

Peru Massacre Highlights Desperation of Weakened Shining Path Rebels

NEWS / 26 MAY 2021

Mexico's Unreachable Elites Targeted by Rare Corruption Investigation

NEWS / 26 MAY 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Trail of Death: 30 Years of Massacres in Colombia

AUC / 8 MAY 2014

Throughout decades of armed conflict and organized crime, Colombia has become tragically associated with the brutal terror tactic of the…

Colombian Capo 'Loco' Barrera Talks Killing Enemies, Trafficking Cocaine

COLOMBIA / 21 NOV 2012

Recordings of Colombian drug trafficker Daniel Barrera, alias "El Loco," speaking to Colombian and Venezuelan authorities shed light…

Libertadores del Vichada

COLOMBIA / 23 APR 2021

The Libertadores del Vichada are a splinter group of the Popular Revolutionary Anti-Terrorist Army of Colombia (ERPAC) based in…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events - Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime's ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime - Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US