HomeNewsPeru Governor Accused in China Wood Trafficking Network
icon

NEWS

Peru Governor Accused in China Wood Trafficking Network

CHINA AND CRIME / 10 NOV 2021 BY MARK WILSON EN

A Peruvian governor is accused of playing a lead role in a timber trafficking network that involved Chinese logging businesses – in a case that provides further evidence of the growing involvement of Chinese actors in Peru's illicit timber market.

Luis Hidalgo Okimura, governor of the Madre de Dios department, is under investigation for allegedly taking bribes to provide logging concessions and transport permits to timber firms, Dionisio Quicaño, a prosecutor in the anti-corruption unit of the Attorney General's Office, told Peruvian media outlet Punto Final. Among the beneficiaries of the concessions are five companies belonging to Chinese businessmen Xiadong Ji Wu, who is also under investigation after prosecutors raided one of his properties and discovered planks made from a protected tree species, according to Punto Final.

A logging business connected to Ji Wu benefited from a 42,000-hectare concession being moved to a protected area of Madre de Dios in the Amazon region, according to the report.

In a series of audio recordings published by Punto Final, Ji Wu and his associates can allegedly be heard discussing bribes to forestry officials. Hidalgo can also be heard discussing a meeting with Ji Wu, who is referred to as "Fidel." One of Ji Wu's businesses allegedly paid for the governor to travel to China in 2019.

Hidalgo admitted to Punto Final in irregularities in the concessions provided to Ji Wu but denied he had played any part. He claimed that it was all done under the purview of the region's former head of forestry, who was detained as part of the investigation.

SEE ALSO: Yacu Kallpa: Illegal Timber and Impunity in Peru

The investigation into the illegal wood network has been gathering speed in recent months. The first operations occurred on August 25, when authorities arrested 17 people and seized 21 Cusco and Puerto Maldonado properties. A search of Hidalgo's house then occurred on October 12. About a week later, prosecutors asked that Hidalgo and nine other people be placed in preventive detention.

Nearly 30 officials – including government officials, police officials, customs agents, and even prosecutors involved in investigating environmental crimes – are under investigation, according to Mongabay.

InSight Crime Analysis

If investigators prove a deal between Hidalgo and Ji Wu, it would prove that certain fraudulent Chinese companies are directly corrupting officials in Peru to facilitate the illegal timber trade.

China has become a significant driver of the illegal timber trade in Peru. According to data collected by the Centre for International Environmental Law, more than 70 percent of timber exported from Peru to China via the port of Callao port was on the "red list." This means that the exporting company either faces legal proceedings or has been sanctioned for crimes related to illicit timber.

Chinese companies linked to illegal logging have even processed illegal timber at deforestation sites using mobile sawmills, according to Rolando Navarro, the former director of Peru's Agency for the Supervision of Forest Resources (Organismo de Supervisión de los Recursos Forestales – OSINFOR). 

This allows them to move the wood within the Amazon region with "much greater ease and versatility," Navarro told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Organized Crime and the Environment in Latin America: A Fatal Encounter

China is currently the world's largest importer of timber, and the country has no restrictions on the import of illicit wood.

InSight Crime has documented extensively how corruption routinely greases the wheels of the illicit lumber trade in Peru, which includes the dozens of loggers, transporters and middlemen who harvest and move the timber, the export companies that launder the illegal wood, and the corrupt officials who receive bribes to facilitate the schemes.

CHINA AND CRIME PERU TIMBER TRAFFICKING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

What Does Massive Fentanyl Seizure Say About US-Mexico Security Relations?

NEWS / 9 NOV 2021

Belize, the Gatekeeper for Contraband Tobacco Flowing into Mexico

NEWS / 9 NOV 2021

Why are Criminal Dynamics Constantly Changing in Tamaulipas, Mexico?

NEWS / 8 NOV 2021

Is the MS13 in Honduras Expanding its Role in the Regional Drug Trade?

NEWS / 5 NOV 2021

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

THE ORGANIZATION / 5 NOV 2021

Controversial Legal Reforms in Honduras Continue Country's Anti-Corruption Legacy

NEWS / 5 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Peru's Fujimori Wins First Round of Election Touting Anti-Crime Stance

PERU / 11 APR 2016

Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, won the first round of Peru's presidential election while positioning…

Peru Has Zero Current Convictions for Money Laundering: Govt

MONEY LAUNDERING / 3 FEB 2012

Peru's justice minister, Juan Jimenez, vowed to increase the government's efforts against money laundering after revealing that the country currently…

Peruvian Journalists Have Chance Jungle Encounter with Shining Path Leader

PERU / 18 APR 2012

A group of Peruvian journalists reporting from a rebel-controlled region in the wake of a mass kidnapping said they were…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.

ABOUT US