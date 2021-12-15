HomeNewsPins and Needles – How Credit Card Fraud Works in Latin America
icon

Mexico and Brazil saw the greatest number of cloned credit cards in Latin America, according to a new report
NEWS

Pins and Needles – How Credit Card Fraud Works in Latin America

BRAZIL / 15 DEC 2021 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

A recent study of credit card cloning around the world revealed some startling disparities in the risks customers face across Latin America and the price of buying this stolen information.

The global report, carried out by NordVPN, a leading virtual private network company, found that around four million credit cards had their details stolen and put up for sale on the dark web.

The United States accounted for the largest percentage of credit cards, with over 1.5 million sets of card details found. But as the report pointed out, this did not mean US customers were more at risk, as the usage of credit cards per capita varies widely around the world.

Here, InSight Crime explores the report’s findings in Latin America.

1. Brazil, Mexico and Puerto Rico Most at Risk

Each country in the report had its credit card fraud risk level placed on a scale of zero to one. Credit card users in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Brazil were found to be at the highest risk of having their details stolen and sold in Latin America. Each of these three countries scored 0.6 on the scale.

These results are not surprising. Brazil and Mexico are the two economic titans in the region, with high levels of international investment and strong e-commerce. Despite this, the usage of credit cards varies widely.

In Brazil, credit cards are almost ubiquitous, with over 80 percent of the population having one, according to government statistics from July 2021. In comparison, only 15 percent of Mexicans use credit cards and most people still pay in cash, according to the Ministry of Finance.

SEE ALSO: Murder, Drugs, God and Crypto - The Downfall of Brazil's Pharaoh of Bitcoins

And online security seemed to be more efficient in Brazil, where, despite having far more credit cards, around 220,000 card details were found by NordVPN as opposed to 350,000 in Mexico.

Puerto Rico had a higher degree of risk than the mainland United States (0.5), and has a history of credit card and financial fraud, with several federal investigations having been carried out into the practice there.

2. Most Expensive Countries to Buy Stolen Credit Cards

While Mexico and Brazil might account for the lion’s share of stolen cards in Latin America, buying the details of these cards on the web is not expensive. The average cost was just $2.36 in Mexico and $6.54 in Brazil, among the cheapest in the region.

In comparison, Paraguay was the most expensive country to buy stolen card details at $19.25, followed by Panama ($18.42), Uruguay ($18.32), Colombia ($18.29) and Chile ($18.28), according to the NordVPN investigation.

These countries fall into low- and medium-risk categories.

SEE ALSO: The Digital Gold Rush - 5 Ways Bitcoin Helps Organized Crime

Paraguay and Uruguay were classified as low-risk for having credit card information stolen. In the case of Paraguay, the high price seems to be a matter of low demand. Just seven percent of the population has credit cards and only 101 credit cards were found to have been cloned. In Uruguay, where over 35 percent of people use credit cards, relatively strong regulations overseeing credit card use and fighting fiscal fraud may have helped to keep the amount of fraud low.  

Conversely, Colombia, Chile and Panama - all medium-risk countries - have thriving credit card industries with soaring demand. In 2019, up to 12,000 new credit cards were being emitted a day in Colombia. Chile saw a large-scale move away from cash transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the use of credit cards increasing apace.

As a result, all three countries have seen steadily escalating credit card fraud, mostly using common techniques found all around the world. This has only worsened since the pandemic began, putting these countries not at particularly high risk, but in the middle of the pack.

3. Few Cards to Clone in Venezuela

With a devastated economy and limited access to international financial markets due to sanctions, it comes as little surprise that Venezuela only had some 750 credit cards cloned despite a population of 28 million people.

Even those Venezuelans who still maintain credit cards emitted by the country’s banks face astonishingly low credit limits. In October 2021, Venezuela’s central bank set a new ceiling for credit cards in the country of 1 bolívar, or just $0.24. This would allow users to buy the equivalent of one kilogram of ground beef or one kilogram of powdered milk.

BRAZIL CYBERCRIME MEXICO PANAMA PARAGUAY PUERTO RICO URUGUAY VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

The Battle to Save Brazil's Freshwater Giant, the Arapaima

NEWS / 15 DEC 2021

Did Anti-Drug Crusade Lead to Haiti President's Killing?

NEWS / 14 DEC 2021

Colombian Prosecutors Dismiss Memo Fantasma Libel Case Against InSight Crime Director

NEWS / 14 DEC 2021

Could US Anti-Violence Models Work in Latin America?

NEWS / 13 DEC 2021

How Mexican Cartels Settled in Canada

NEWS / 13 DEC 2021

Haiti Gangs Profit from Targeting Religious Groups

NEWS / 10 DEC 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Paraguay Rebel Group Extorts Landowners to Build Local Support

EPP / 27 JAN 2017

Paraguay's main guerrilla group has demanded that the family of a hostage provide aid to impoverished communities in exchange for…

Brazil's UPP Struggles as Criminal Titans Continue Fight

BRAZIL / 5 MAY 2017

A new report on crime statistics in Brazil's state of Rio de Janeiro shows deteriorating violence indicators over a period…

Global Peace Index Provides Questionable View of LatAm Security

COLOMBIA / 20 JUN 2014

A recent report ranking levels of peace around the world rates most Latin American countries as having medium or high…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US