HomeNewsRe-Opening Colombia-Venezuela Border No Quick Fix for Rampant Smuggling
icon

The Simon Bolivar International Bridge between Venezuela and Colombia.
NEWS

Re-Opening Colombia-Venezuela Border No Quick Fix for Rampant Smuggling

COLOMBIA / 21 OCT 2022 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

The reopening of the Colombia-Venezuela border in September was celebrated as a significant step towards undermining cross-border criminal economies, such as contraband. But any reduction in crime may be a long time coming.

Since the border reopened on September 26, several large seizures of contraband goods have taken place. Venezuelan authorities announced on October 17 that they had seized 54 tons of food smuggled in from Colombia. Three Venezuelans had brought in the contraband through illegal border crossings, known as trochas, which increased after the closure of the Colombia-Venezuela border in 2015, according to Colombian news media.

Venezuelan authorities also seized 5,000 liters of contraband gasoline on October 17 and 36 kilograms of cocaine on September 28. They have detained suspects charged with smuggling and trafficking people across the border in at least two cases since its reopening.  

“We are still seeing extortion and smuggling occurring all along the border,” Juan Pablo Guanipa, former governor of the Venezuelan border state of Zulia, told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Trails Along Colombia-Venezuela Border Are Criminal Enclaves

This frustration is commonly shared, with one social leader living near the border telling BBC Mundo that “the border reopening is laughable next to the violence and illegality we see every day, which is only getting worse.”  

Some authorities have insisted that the resumption of legal trade will provide alternative employment opportunities for residents on both sides, reducing their need to use trochas or participate in criminal economies.

“We can say that a new era has begun in the border relationship between Colombia and Venezuela,” Vladimir Tovar, secretary of the Heavy Cargo Transport Union in Venezuela’s border state of Táchira, told InSight Crime.

InSight Crime Analysis

Since Venezuela decided to close the border in 2015 after years of worsening relations between the two countries, contraband has thrived. The restoration of legal commerce may reduce these over time, but the September reopening was never going to be a quick fix.

On both sides, politicians presented the reopening as an opportunity to crack down on criminal gangs and illegal migration. But rebuilding needed infrastructure -- both physical and institutional -- will require time and investment, according to experts.

“The security, migration, and border movement protocols are not ready,” Sebastián Zuleta, a security and peace negotiations expert focused on the Colombia-Venezuela border, told InSight Crime. “There was a lack of planning, so people still prefer to use the trochas.”

SEE ALSO: Venezuela and the ELN’s Love-Hate Relationship with Drug Trafficking

The process is complicated by the presence of organized crime groups and corrupt border officials, both of which are expected to challenge a reopening that undermines their criminal income.

Even if the Colombia-Venezuela border becomes fully operational, it is unlikely that trochas, used by those dodging customs controls and those trafficking illegal goods, such as drugs and illegally mined minerals, could be eliminated entirely.

“Everything is being delayed,” Nelson Uruena, president of Táchira’s Customs Association, told InSight Crime. “We knew that this was going to be a very difficult process … informality has become a habit.”

COLOMBIA CONTRABAND SECURITY POLICY VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Colombia Sees Historic Levels of Coca Cultivation and Cocaine Production

NEWS / 20 OCT 2022

Episcopal Church Embroiled in Arms Trafficking Accusations in Haiti

NEWS / 20 OCT 2022

Mothers Searching for Loved Ones in Mexico Abandoned by Authorities

NEWS / 19 OCT 2022

Haitian Gang Leader, 'Barbecue,' Targeted in UN Sanctions Resolution

NEWS / 18 OCT 2022

Iván Mordisco's Reappearance Brings New Challenges to 'Total Peace' in Colombia

NEWS / 18 OCT 2022

Venezuela's Legal Tobacco Industry Risks Going Up in Smoke

NEWS / 17 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Judge Rules Memo Fantasma Will Remain in Colombia Prison

AUC / 28 OCT 2021

Accused paramilitary drug lord Guillermo León Acevedo, alias "Memo Fantasma," will remain in a high-security Colombian prison, where he has…

Closing Prisons Only Postpones Real Issues in Mexico

MEXICO / 19 APR 2021

The shuttering of a state prison in Mexico is an unconventional response by officials trying to combat poor living conditions…

Bolivia Rivers Become Increasingly Popular Drug Trafficking Routes

BOLIVIA / 22 JAN 2021

Drug trafficking routes are starting to appear along rivers and canals in Bolivia, threatening to complicate efforts to stop the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

ABOUT US