HomeNewsScandal at Haiti Customs After Over 100,000 Rounds of Smuggled Ammunition Seized
icon

A shipment of assault rifle rounds like seized in Haiti.
NEWS

Scandal at Haiti Customs After Over 100,000 Rounds of Smuggled Ammunition Seized

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 8 JUL 2022 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

Haiti’s Customs Agency has seized an extremely large quantity of illegally imported ammunition the same day that its director was replaced on suspicion of arms trafficking, highlighting the Caribbean nation’s struggle in combating weapons flows.

On July 1, customs and police authorities interdicted roughly 120,000 rounds of ammunition on board a container ship at Port-au-Paix wharf. The illegal cargo, which had come from the US state of Florida, was almost entirely composed of bullets and magazines for high-powered assault rifles.

Police have issued arrest warrants for three individuals, one of whom was reportedly detained and then released last year on charges of arms trafficking, according to Haitian news outlet Le Nouvelliste, citing senior law enforcement.

SEE ALSO: US Guns Flow into Haiti, Fuel Gang Violence

The operation came the same day that the Haitian government appointed a new director and deputy-director of Customs, to replace the agency’s former head, Rommel Bell. Since May, Bell has been under investigation by Haiti’s anti-corruption unit (Unité de lutte contre la corruption – ULLC).

The accusations against him reportedly stem from allegations of illegal arms trafficking, which he has strongly denied, according to statements made by both him and the customs union.

On May 20, the ULCC raided the customs building and initially prohibited staff from accessing computers and files. However, by May 24 this measure was reversed after the customs union retaliated by announcing a departmental strike that shut down port controls.

InSight Crime Analysis

While US-to-Haiti gun smuggling is not new, Haiti’s current customs debacle touches on a number of important developments within the country’s security crisis.

Firstly, the alleged role played by state institutions in arming gangs. Haitian police have been implicated in illegal arms trafficking before and the current PHTK administration has reportedly provided weapons and vehicles on several occasions to leaders of the “G9 and Family” gang alliance (G9 an famni – G9).

After the raid of the customs building, the director of a prominent Haitian NGO made headlines by telling news outlet Alterpresse that state-sanctioned illegal arms regularly arrive at both private and public harbors of Port-au-Prince, with customs agents who seize them risking punishment.

SEE ALSO: Haiti Police, Senator Implicated in US Arms Trafficking Case

“The situation has worsened under the leadership of Rommel Bell…[t]he Haitian State, through the customs offices, is the largest supplier of arms and ammunition to armed groups, particularly to the G9 federation,” he said in late May.

Secondly, and related to the first point, the dire need among the gangs of Port-au-Prince for a steady stream of bullets. Many parts of the US are currently experiencing an ammunition shortage, including the state of Florida, one of the main export hubs for illegal arms to Latin America and the Caribbean.

This has raised ammunition prices, yet with battles raging across Port-au-Prince, particularly in Croix-des-Missions and Martissant, Haitian crime groups cannot afford to count cartridges. The possibility has therefore even been raised that the June invasion of the Palace of Justice was simply about securing money for munitions.

ARMS TRAFFICKING CARIBBEAN ELITES AND CRIME G9 HAITI
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Cocaine and Narco-Politics in the Mosquitia Region of Honduras

NEWS / 7 JUL 2022

Turkish Bananas: The Cocaine Road to Russia and the Persian Gulf

NEWS / 7 JUL 2022

Squid Game - Uruguay Navy Chases and Captures Chinese Fishing Vessel

NEWS / 6 JUL 2022

Kidnappings of UN Staff, Diplomats in Haiti Could Help Police Get More Funding

NEWS / 6 JUL 2022

Tusi: The Pink Drug Cocktail That Tricked Latin America

NEWS / 6 JUL 2022

Two Coca Regions in Peru, One Cocaine Shipment to Europe

NEWS / 5 JUL 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Justice Dept Under Fire for Mexico Weapons Sting

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 6 MAY 2011

The debate over a United States gun trafficking probe known as Operation Fast and Furious is heating up, and the…

'Organized Crime Permeates Society' in Honduras: Presidential Advisor

CACHIROS / 18 OCT 2017

While Honduran drug traffickers testify in US courts about their ties with the country's political class, a presidential advisor in…

Guatemala Mayor ‘Tres Kiebres’: The Art of Being ‘3 Times Broken’

ELITES AND CRIME / 11 OCT 2017

The atmosphere was light, almost jovial, as Ipala's Mayor Esduin Javier turned to the next item on the agenda. The…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

ABOUT US