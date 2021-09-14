HomeNewsSouth Africa Becomes Important Cocaine Trafficking Hub
icon

Part of a cocaine seizure at the port of Durban, South Africa
NEWS

South Africa Becomes Important Cocaine Trafficking Hub

BRAZIL / 14 SEP 2021 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

South Africa has made a rapid succession of large cocaine seizures in recent months, illuminating how the country and region now play a significant role as transit points for Latin American cocaine.

In early August, police reported the seizure of 1000 kilograms of cocaine the week before from a shipping container at the port of Durban, sub-Saharan Africa’s largest seaport, that had arrived from Brazil’s port of Santos.

The confiscation raises to four tons the amount of cocaine seized in the country since March 2021: around 1000 kilograms from a fishing vessel on March 1, 800 kilograms from a towed jet ski on June 2, 541 kilograms from a container depot on June 22 and as well as 715 kilograms from police vehicles on July 9.

All of the drug loads traveled from the Brazilian port of Santos and all but one entered in shipping containers at Durban, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

SEE ALSO: Libya, North Africa Emerge As Cocaine Transit Hubs

Furthermore, one criminal syndicate is reportedly behind at least three of the seized shipments, though news outlets claim the group has been linked to additional shipments in South Africa and Australia.

“[M]ost of these drugs would have been destined for other countries whilst at least 20% would have remained behind as payment to the traffickers and consumption in the domestic market,” stated a SAPS press release.

Local media have identified the suspected head of the recently dismantled cocaine syndicate as an Israeli national and known fugitive with an Interpol Red Notice issued in Antwerp for cocaine trafficking. Six others are currently on trial for their supposed membership of the drug trafficking ring.

InSight Crime Analysis

South Africa is now a key nexus in the global cocaine trade, with a rapidly expanding domestic market, routes to destinations in Europe and emerging connections to nascent cocaine markets like Australia and Hong Kong.

“[The country] has a vibrant and extensive domestic cocaine market with numerous international, regional and domestic groups involved in its operation and distribution,” Jason Eligh, senior expert at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), told InSight Crime.

This is almost exclusively supplied – mostly in shipping containers – from Brazil and from its strongest criminal group, the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital - PCC). The PCC has made efforts to arrange drug trafficking deals in the region, including in South Africa’s neighbor of Mozambique.

Most of the cocaine then transits onwards, however, facilitated by the country’s excellent transport infrastructure, high-level police corruption and resource shortages in the area of drug control, according to a 2019 country profile by the ENACT Africa project.

SEE ALSO: Mozambique Becoming Southern Africa's Cocaine Platform

The majority goes to Europe, mostly by shipping container and, to a lesser extent, by air with individual smugglers. This represents the so-called “Southern Route” that has long exported Afghan heroin to western European seaports.

Some of the shipments head for Hong Kong, a cocaine hotspot where Latin American traffickers are aggressively attempting to grow demand. In Australia, for which South Africa is the primary cocaine embarkation point and where a single kilo fetches anywhere between US$90,000 and $300,000, according to the government’s latest Illicit Drugs Data Report.

Finally, as evidenced by the alleged Israeli head of the recently dismantled trafficking ring, South Africa is also a midway point in terms of criminal migration, according to Richard Chelin, Senior Researcher at the Africa-focused Institute for Security Studies.

“[It] is a prominent settlement destination for foreign criminal actors, particularly from Nigeria, China, Pakistan, Israel and Southern and Eastern European nations,” he told InSight Crime.

Particularly important are Serbian traffickers, who have used their strong presence in both South Africa and Brazil’s port of Santos to import cocaine for domestic distribution and re-export to Australia, according to a 2020 report by the GI-TOC.

BRAZIL COCAINE EUROPE CRIME PCC
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Is Dominican Republic Making Gains in Anti-Corruption Fight?

NEWS / 13 SEP 2021

Costa Rica Struggles to Profit from Sale of Narco-Assets

NEWS / 13 SEP 2021

Monos Leader Continues to Call the Shots from Behind Bars

NEWS / 10 SEP 2021

Haiti’s Neighbors Grow Concerned at Spread of Gang Governance

NEWS / 10 SEP 2021

Panama Unveils Extent of Official Participation in Drug Trafficking

NEWS / 9 SEP 2021

Modifying Planes to Carry Drugs - Another Criminal Speciality in Colombia

NEWS / 9 SEP 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Copa America Beefs Up Security in Brazil To Prevent Soccer Gang Violence

ARGENTINA / 23 MAY 2019

With the Copa America soccer tournament nearing kickoff, authorities in Brazil have employed a number of tactics to ensure infamous…

Can DEA Dismantle Panama's Top Gang?

BAGDAD / 26 APR 2021

US counterdrug agents and authorities in Panama have recently targeted one of the country's largest gangs, revealing its ability to…

Paraguay's First Ecstasy Lab Shows Brazil Criminal Migration

CRIMINAL MIGRATION / 25 APR 2014

Authorities in Paraguay have discovered the country's first reported ecstacy laboratory, in a case that highlights both the increasing popularity…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US