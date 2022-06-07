HomeNewsSt. Lucia's Soaring Murder Rate Equals Other Caribbean Nations
icon

Killings have hit record numbers in the small Caribbean nation of St. Lucia
NEWS

St. Lucia's Soaring Murder Rate Equals Other Caribbean Nations

CARIBBEAN / 7 JUN 2022 BY DOUWE DEN HELD EN

Several brutal killings have shaken the small Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, as murders in the country reach record levels.  

The country recorded 25 killings during the first five months of this year and a record 74 homicides in 2021. Assistant Police Commissioner George Nicholas spoke recently about the rise in murders, saying that “we have too many homicides being recorded for our little population,” according to Caribbean outlet Loop News.

In the final days of May, two young men were killed on successive days in the town of Vieux Fort, according to former prime minister and current Member of Parliament for Vieux-Fort South, Kenny D. Anthony, who called for an urgent meeting with police.

SEE ALSO: InSight Crime's 2021 Homicide Round-Up

Residents of Vieux Fort, a town at the island’s southern tip, collected 20,000 St. Lucia dollars ($7,400) as a reward for information on the shooting death of 21-year-old Jesus Blanchard. A video of Blanchard’s killing showed him sitting by the side of the road with another man on the night of May 28, when a gunman walked up to them and shot Blanchard several times.

Other slayings in May have frightened citizens. On May 23, Catharine Charles, 56, was found dead inside her home in Laborie, a village on the country’s southern coast. About a week before, the body of 54-year-old Mary Gimie was discovered outside her home in the western town of Soufriére.

InSight Crime Analysis

The record 74 murders recorded last year in St. Lucia means the country had a homicide rate of 40 per 100,000 people. This places it among fellow Caribbean nations Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica in the top five countries with the highest homicide rates in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2021.

Gang violence has been blamed for much of the recent bloodshed in St. Lucia, which has a history of street gangs. In November 2021, Anthony wrote in a Facebook post that the town of Vieux Fort had “virtually become a war zone.” 

SEE ALSO: Jamaica Hatches New Plan to Seize Illegal Guns as Murders Soar

St. Lucia serves as a transit hub for South American cocaine moved to the US and Europe. Traffickers draw on local gangs to receive and protect drug shipments. Competition for this slice of the drug trade and street drug sales often drives violence.

US firearms are also smuggled into the country. For example, a Pennsylvania man was sentenced in March 2022 to about four years in prison for trafficking nearly 40 weapons to a buyer in St. Lucia. The guns – concealed in packages of detergent, cat litter and other home goods – included semiautomatic pistols, rifles and high-capacity ammunition, according to a US Justice Department news release.

In March, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced that he planned to seek “draconian penalties” for the illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. The majority of the killings in St. Lucia are committed with firearms.

Murders often go unsolved. Only one in five killings were cleared in 2020, according to the Central Statistical Office of St. Lucia. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has been criticized for its low murder clearance rate, and public complaints have been made about the absence or reduction of on-duty officers.

St. Lucia is not alone in the region in its struggles with rising violence. In the Caribbean, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados have seen gun violence and homicides increase in the past years.

CARIBBEAN HOMICIDES
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Argentina Police Fail to Break Chinese Mafia

NEWS / 6 JUN 2022

Car Bombs Send Shock Waves Through Ecuador

NEWS / 6 JUN 2022

US Guns Fuel Arms Trafficking in the Dominican Republic

NEWS / 3 JUN 2022

Haiti Gangs Recruiting, Arming More Children

NEWS / 3 JUN 2022

Panic Over Gang Exodus from El Salvador, But Few Arrested

NEWS / 2 JUN 2022

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela: Cali Capo Meets a Quiet Death

NEWS / 2 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Is Dominican Republic Making Gains in Anti-Corruption Fight?

CARIBBEAN / 13 SEP 2021

The dismantling of a drug trafficking and money laundering network implicating government officials in the Dominican Republic has presented a…

Honduras Armed Forces Report Drop in San Pedro Sula Homicides

HOMICIDES / 14 JUN 2013

Honduras' military say that homicides in San Pedro Sula have fallen sharply since the military was deployed to the world's…

Mexico Violent Cities List Reflects Chaotic Criminal Landscape

HOMICIDES / 13 JUN 2014

A prominent newspaper has released a list detailing homicides and crime in Mexico's most violent municipalities, with the locations of…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

THE ORGANIZATION

Urabeños Refuse to Let Otoniel Go Quietly

13 MAY 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of the extradition of Otoniel has become a reference point for Latin American and international media. Otoniel was the last in Colombia’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution Met With Uproar

6 MAY 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime launched its latest investigation, Venezuela’s Cocaine Revolution¸ accompanied by a virtual panel on its findings. The takeaways from this three-year effort, including the fact that Venezuela…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

ABOUT US