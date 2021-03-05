HomeNewsStay Frosty: Further Innovations in Drug Trafficking
icon

NEWS

Stay Frosty: Further Innovations in Drug Trafficking

COCAINE / 5 MAR 2021 BY HIROTO SAITO EN

Corn flakes “frosted” in cocaine and fentanyl pills hidden inside toys might make for amusing headlines, but these recent discoveries demonstrate how commonplace the smuggling of drugs inside consumer goods has become.

On February 13, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the port of Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of corn flakes in transit from Peru to Hong Kong with the help of a CBP sniffer dog named Bico.

According to the CBP press release, the cereals “contained white powder, and the flakes were coated with a grayish substance” that tests confirmed was cocaine. Some 44 pounds of cocaine frosted flakes were found.

SEE ALSO: 5 Creative Ways Drug Traffickers Evade Authorities

In a separate case on February 20, police in Phoenix, Arizona reported that a family discovered a bag containing over 5,000 pills of fentanyl inside a used plush toy purchased at a thrift store. After the startling discovery, the drugs were quickly turned over to the authorities.

In Europe, customs officials have also seized unconventionally hidden drugs originating from Latin America. In a coordinated international operation during the month of February, Belgian, Dutch and German authorities intercepted over 23 metric tons of cocaine that were hidden in two separate shipments of wall filler and wood from Panama and Paraguay, respectively, and headed for the same address in the Netherlands. 

The haul, which constituted the largest ever drug bust in Europe, was valued at an estimated 600 million euros wholesale, according to Dutch prosecutors and several billion euros on the street, according to German customs officials.

InSight Crime Analysis

Amidst tighter customs controls and record levels of cocaine production in Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, drug traffickers are exploiting everything but the kitchen sink to move their product and protect it from detection.

In addition to the well-documented use of chartered and commercial flights, ships and submarines, drug traffickers have turned to more unconventional modes of transport, including drones and even ambulances, as detailed in past roundups published by InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: 4 Ways Microtraffickers are Getting Around Coronavirus Restrictions

Moreover, drug traffickers have targeted a variety of legal goods to hide their product, whether it be corn flakes, World Cup merchandise or brand new Ford cars. That such a variety of methods have been uncovered by authorities only indicates that there are many more that have succeeded in evading detection.

The cat-and-mouse game between drug traffickers and law enforcement is never-ending, and it is complicated by corruption leading to arrangements between the two supposedly opposed factions. For instance, rampant corruption among Paraguayan officials has allowed a booming contraband trade into Brazil while US Border Patrol agents have been implicated in drug trafficking on the US-Mexico border.

COCAINE CONTRABAND USA

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Massacres spike in Antioquia as Colombia’s Urabeños expand

NEWS / 10 MAR 2021

Ponzi and Pyramid Schemes Spread Across Caribbean

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

Battle for Guatemala’s Top Courts Intensifies

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

How Brazil’s Borders Became More Diverse, Dangerous

NEWS / 8 MAR 2021

Prison Break Lays Bare Haiti Gang Leader’s Ties to Elites

NEWS / 8 MAR 2021

Plots of Amazon Rainforest Illegally Sold on Facebook

NEWS / 5 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

How a US Court Ruling Impacts Gang Member Asylum Claims

EL SALVADOR / 23 FEB 2021

A US federal appeals court has delayed the deportation of a former MS13 member to El Salvador, ruling that his…

Peru Ups Contraband Seizures

CONTRABAND / 17 MAR 2015

Peru reported seizing $379 million in pirated and contraband material in 2014, highlighting the extent of this illicit trade in…

Another Massive Seizure of Venezuela Currency Deepens Mystery

BRAZIL / 14 MAR 2017

Huge amounts of Venezuelan banknotes have turned up thousands of miles from the country's border for the second time in…

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Strategic Communications Manager Job Description

12 FEB 2021

InSight Crime is looking for a full-time strategic communications manager. This person needs to be able to work in a fast-paced world of daily news, high-profile investigations, national and international…

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …