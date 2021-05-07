HomeNewsTexas Lawyer Sentenced for Shaking Down Colombia Drug Traffickers
icon

NEWS

Texas Lawyer Sentenced for Shaking Down Colombia Drug Traffickers

COLOMBIA / 7 MAY 2021 BY PARKER ASMANN EN

A central Texas lawyer known as the “DWI Dude” will spend more than 15 years in federal prison after deceiving Colombian drug traffickers with promises of getting their cases dismissed or sentences reduced.

Lawyer James Morris Balagia – alongside Colombian attorney Bibiana Correa Perea and Chuck Morgan, a private investigator from the state of Florida – was “shaking down his clients for years by claiming that he was able to purchase favorable deals from prosecutors and judges alike,” acting US Attorney Nicholas Ganjei said in a May 3 press release announcing the 188-month sentence and $1.5 million forfeiture.

In exchange for more than $1 million in inflated “attorney fees” received via bank deposits and bulk cash payments, Balagia and his co-conspirators told their clients — major Colombian drug traffickers facing criminal charges in Texas — they could bribe US government officials to get their sentences cut or cases dropped.

SEE ALSO: The Professor and the Fixer: How a Colombian Middleman Got a Crime Specialist to Launder Money

Prosecutors in the Central District of Texas indicted Balagia in 2016 and arrested him the following year. After a two-week trial in October 2019, a jury found him guilty of five criminal charges, ranging from conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud to violating the Kingpin Act, which denies international drug traffickers and their associates access to the US financial system.

Unbeknownst to his clients, Balagia was never in contact with any government officials nor paid any bribes. Instead, he was lining his own pockets with the money he swindled. “Fortunately for him, these drug dealers chose to turn him into the [Federal Bureau of Investigations] rather than handle it any other way,” said US Attorney Joe Brown at the time of the guilty verdict.

Balagia’s co-conspirators both pleaded guilty and were sentenced in 2018. Correa Perea received seven years in federal prison, while Morgan was handed a six-year sentence.

InSight Crime Analysis

Lawyers across Latin America have in the past garnered controversy for representing some of the region’s unsavory criminal players, but Balagia’s is a unique case in which he cheated drug traffickers out of money used to pay for “legal” services he never provided.

And Balagia wasn’t duping just anyone.

Colombian authorities first arrested Aldemar Villota Segura in August 2013. Hermes Alirio Casanova Ordoñez was arrested in 2014 and Segundo Alberto Villota Segura was arrested in 2015 in Ecuador. In 2014, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated them under the Kingpin Act for trafficking “massive quantities of drugs for some of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in the Western Hemisphere.” Casanova Ordoñez was eventually extradited to the United States in 2016.

(Graphic c/o US Treasury Department)

Specifically, the three worked for a drug trafficking network led by Fernain Rodríguez Vázquez that exported some 100 tons of cocaine annually in service of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia — FARC), as well as the Zetas and Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

In one December 2015 meeting at the infamous La Picota prison in the Colombian capital of Bogotá, Balagia and Morgan were recorded meeting with Segundo Alberto Villota Segura. The Colombian trafficker was told “four people in Washington, DC were [bribed]” with some of the more than $900,000 he had already paid them in order to “effect a favorable resolution of his case,” according to court documents.

Balagia said federal authorities knew what he was doing, arguing it was “part of a secret US government program that lures Colombian drug traffickers to the [United States] with a clever ruse about being able to bribe their way toward leniency, with the cooperation of prosecutors, so the feds can close big drug cases,” according to reporting from the Dallas Morning News.

Prosecutors weren’t convinced.

COLOMBIA ELITES AND CRIME MONEY LAUNDERING USA
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

5 Animals Used to Smuggle Drugs in Latin America

NEWS / 7 MAY 2021

Weaponized Drones in Mexico: Game-Changer or Gimmick?

NEWS / 6 MAY 2021

Colombia’s City of Cali Dealing with Fallout of Prosecutor’s Arrest

NEWS / 6 MAY 2021

Venezuela’s Modeling Agencies Repeatedly Linked to Human Trafficking

NEWS / 5 MAY 2021

Sinaloa Cartel

MEXICO / 4 MAY 2021

Why South America’s Armies Are Losing the War for the Amazon

NEWS / 4 MAY 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Tour Bus Offers Sightseeing of Emblematic Corruption Spots in Mexico City

ELITES AND CRIME / 3 FEB 2017

Mexico City will have a brand new attraction starting on February 5: the "Corruptour" will bring its passengers in an…

Colombia Elites and Organized Crime: ‘Jorge 40’

AUC / 9 AUG 2016

Rodrigo Tovar Pupo never imagined it would come to this: dressed in an orange jumpsuit in a Washington DC courtroom…

Neo-Paramilitary Groups Divvy Up Colombia’s West

COLOMBIA / 20 FEB 2012

Three of Colombias most powerful neo-paramilitary criminal bands have reportedly made a non-aggression pact and defined their respective territories in…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US