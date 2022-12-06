HomeNewsTrue Cost of El Salvador’s War on Gangs Still Being Tallied
icon

Soldiers arrive in the city of Sopayango in El Salvador as part of a crackdown on gangs.
NEWS

True Cost of El Salvador’s War on Gangs Still Being Tallied

BARRIO 18 / 6 DEC 2022 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

The escalation of El Salvador's gang crackdown in the central city of Soyapango has raised severe questions as to whether gang members are really still being rooted out and what President Nayib Bukele's true endgame might be.

Beginning on December 3, around 10,000 police and military personnel entered Soyapango, a city of around 250,000 people to the east of the capital, San Salvador. Allegedly seeking gang members, security force personnel blocked roads, checked the identities of passers-by and drivers, particularly young men, and temporarily put a halt to almost any means of entering or leaving the city. 

Within two days, over 140 gang members had allegedly been arrested, according to Bukele on Twitter. This tally also coincided with zero homicides being recorded nationwide in the first five days of December, the president also claimed.

Soyapango is the second city to suffer this level of attention. In October, 2,000 troops were deployed in the city of Comasagua, with around 150 people being arrested. Again, Bukele pronounced this crackdown a great success, supported by the people.

SEE ALSO: Mano Dura Redux: The Price of Mass Gang Arrests in El Salvador

And indeed, in terms of crime statistics, the strategy is working. With close to 60,000 people jailed since March, homicides have continued to drop. Neighborhoods once haunted by the likes of the MS13 and Barrio 18 have seen improved commerce and security. Extortion, the lifeblood of gangs in El Salvador, which consistently drained public transport operators and shopkeepers, has been dramatically reduced.

Two businessmen who run bus routes in the country told El País that extortion of public transport is down by 70%. They continue to pay money to the MS13, albeit much less than before, they said.

But, since the early days of the crackdown, concerns that the arrests are not targeting just gang members but anyone in any way associated with them have continued to grow.

One of those same businessmen reported that a fellow bus route operator had been arrested for allegedly being a frontman for Barrio 18 when all he did was pay them extortion money. "The police took it to mean that he was funding them. In other words, being a victim of extortion is a crime now," he told El País.

InSight Crime Analysis

Criminal economies abhor a vacuum. The power and governance accumulated by the MS13 and Barrio 18 would be difficult to remove altogether, with nothing taking their place.

In El Salvador, the very security forces which have jailed tens of thousands may be the ones replacing the gangs. According to a new investigation by El País, local residents praise some of the consequences of the mano dura (iron fist) crackdown but worry about what may come next.

Where residents feared the gangs, they now fear security forces. While the police and armed forces are not extorting shopkeepers, the crackdown gives them the power to arrest anyone they want, according to interviews with locals.

SEE ALSO: Will Soaring Arrests in El Salvador Overwhelm its Prisons?

The government decree against the gangs has lifted basic rights, such as a person's right to be informed why they are arrested or the right to a lawyer. People can be held without charge for up to 15 days, up from three days previously. Human rights activists have reported that any young man or any person with family affiliations to a known gang member can be targeted, often to meet arrest quotas.

With the crackdown worsening in cities like Soyapango, the situation is unlikely to improve soon.

And in neighboring Honduras, a state of exception decreed by the government in dangerous areas has increased fears that others could soon follow El Salvador's lead.

BARRIO 18 EL SALVADOR MS13 SECURITY POLICY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Mass Graves in Venezuela Connected to Disappearances in Illegal Mining Hub

NEWS / 5 DEC 2022

Should Europe Be Bracing for the Spread of Tusi?

NEWS / 2 DEC 2022

Illegal Mining Spreads to Furthest Reaches of Amazon in Ecuador

NEWS / 2 DEC 2022

Capture of Hell Troop Leader Could Mean Trouble Brewing in Tamaulipas, Mexico

NEWS / 1 DEC 2022

Lake Titicaca: A Smuggler's Paradise in Bolivia and Peru

NEWS / 30 NOV 2022

Was a Super Cartel Really Controlling Europe's Drug Trade?

NEWS / 29 NOV 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Jamaica Struggling With Constant Theft of Street Lights

JAMAICA / 19 MAY 2021

Street lamps are being pilfered rapidly in Jamaica, hampering government efforts to illuminate crime-ridden areas.

Will Soaring Arrests in El Salvador Overwhelm its Prisons?

BARRIO 18 / 16 MAY 2022

As part of his sweeping gang crackdown, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has overseen the mass imprisonment of tens of…

Why Mega-Prisons Holding Tens of Thousands Won't Make a Difference

BRAZIL / 25 NOV 2022

Failing prison systems and entrenched corruption mean mega-prisons holding tens of thousands won't solve insecurity in Latin America.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open Position: Full Stack WordPress Developer

28 NOV 2022

As Full Stack WordPress Developer You Will: Work collaboratively with other developers and designers to maintain and improve organizational standards.Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, and implement best…

THE ORGANIZATION

Join Us This #GivingTuesday in Exposing Organized Crime

24 NOV 2022

For over twelve years, InSight Crime has contributed to the global dialogue on organized crime and corruption. Our work has provided policymakers, analysts, academics, journalists, and the general public with…

THE ORGANIZATION

Like Crime, Our Coverage Knows No Borders

18 NOV 2022

The nature of global organized crime means that while InSight Crime focuses on Latin America, we also follow criminal dynamics worldwide. InSight Crime investigator Alessandro Ford covers the connections between Latin American and European…

THE ORGANIZATION

Using Data to Expose Crime

11 NOV 2022

Co-director Jeremy McDermott made a virtual presentation at a conference hosted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The ‘Sixth International Conference on Governance, Crime, and Justice…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime ON AIR

4 NOV 2022

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley was interviewed for the podcast The Rosenberg Case: A Tale of Murder, Corruption, and Conspiracy in Guatemala, which explores the potential involvement of then president, Álvaro Colom,…

ABOUT US