Colombia Media Says Top Ex-FARC Commander El Paisa Killed in Venezuela



COLOMBIA / 6 DEC 2021 BY JUAN DIEGO POSADA AND SARA GARCIA EN

Colombian media has reported that top ex-FARC commander El Paisa has been shot dead in Venezuela, making him the second former FARC leader to be killed in the neighboring country in 2021.

Hernán Darío Velásquez, alias "El Paisa," reportedly died in a shootout near Rómulo Gallego, a municipality in the western Venezuelan state of Apure on the Colombian border, according to multiple outlets citing various unnamed sources. Neither Venezuelan nor Colombian officials have confirmed the death of Velásquez, who demobilized with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC) in 2016 but later returned to arms three years later as part of the Second Marquetalia, a FARC dissident force led by Luciano Marín Arango, alias "Iván Márquez."

The reports of El Paisa's death come from unnamed sources described by Colombian media outlets as high-ranking military and intelligence sources in Colombia and Venezuela, according to a BBC Mundo roundup reporting on the claims of his death.

SEE ALSO: Profile of Hernán Darío Velásquez Saldarriaga, alias 'El Paisa'

Colombian news outlet Caracol has published a few details about the killing. According to Caracol, El Paisa was shot dead in an ambush by the 10th Front, another FARC dissident faction that has been fighting the Second Marquetalia in Apure.

InSight Crime has not been able to verify El Paisa's death independently, but one leading political analyst in Apure told InSight Crime that the reports of his killing were accurate.

InSight Crime Analysis

The killing of El Paisa, if confirmed, would be another blow to the Second Marquetalia, whose commanders announced the formation of the dissident group more than two years ago with a new call to arms.

El Paisa's death comes several months after the killing of Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte, alias “Jesús Santrich,” another former FARC commander who formed the core of the Second Marquetalia. Santrich was also killed in Venezuela.

The Second Marquetalia has found itself up against a separate FARC dissident group in Venezuela's border area – a region critical for drug smuggling. That group is the 10th Front, part of a FARC dissident force led by Miguel Botache Santillana, alias "Gentil Duarte."

The 10th Front has shown immense strength in Apure, staving off attacks from criminal rivals and Venezuelan state forces. This battle was the focus of a recent InSight Crime investigation.

If the 10th Front was responsible for El Paisa's death, it underscores that the Second Marquetalia has failed in one of its primary goals: uniting the disparate dissident factions that InSight Crime has come to label the ex-FARC Mafia.

SEE ALSO: Profile of Second Marquetalia

El Paisa was a legendary figure in the FARC, joining the guerrilla force at the age of 19 after coming under the tutelage of Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel.

He was imprisoned in 1989 after being caught in an operation brokering a deal to trade cocaine for thousands of rifles and mortars. Later, he commanded the FARC's first "mobile column," a group of elite armed fighters who protected the guerrilla leadership.

El Paisa was behind some of the most violent and infamous actions taken by the FARC during the conflict, including the murder of Diego Turbay Cote and his family in 2000, the notorious takeover of the Miraflores building in 2001, and the hijacking of a commercial aircraft carrying political opponent Jorge Gechem. This was followed by the car bombing of Club El Nogal in Bogotá in 2003 and the kidnapping of 12 deputies from Valle del Cauca in 2007.

He went on to head the FARC's Teófilo Column, a special forces unit that inflicted such damage that the Colombian government created a unit to combat him and his fighters. El Paisa also played a leading role in the group's drug trafficking activities, protecting coca crops and providing security for drug shipments.

Though he expressed reservations about the peace process, he eventually participated, joining the group's delegation in Havana in 2016. Two years later, he fled a reintegration camp and wasn't seen again until the announcement of the Second Marquetalia in 2019.

With the killings of El Paisa and Santrich, top commander "Iván Márquez" has found himself without two of his core leaders. Henry Castellanos Garzón, alias "Romaña," is one of the few old-guard commanders who remain, but Márquez may now need to start relying on a younger generation of leaders.

COLOMBIA EL PAISA EX-FARC MAFIA IVÁN MÁRQUEZ SECOND MARQUETALIA VENEZUELA
