HomeNewsCan United Nations Help Jamaica Finally Curb Gun Violence?
icon

Over 100 guns were caught in 2017 being smuggled from Trinidad to Jamaica.
NEWS

Can United Nations Help Jamaica Finally Curb Gun Violence?

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 28 JUN 2022 BY SCOTT MISTLER-FERGUSON EN

In its latest bid to curb the flow of illegal firearms and ensuing violence, Jamaica has turned to the United Nations for help.

Scheduled to run until December 2022, Reducing Small Arms and Light Weapons Joint Programme, referred to as SALIENT, boasts an over $70 million budget and a range of programs spearheaded by the United Nations (UN) in Jamaica.

According to a statement from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), “SALIENT aims to dismantle the factors that make it possible for guns to flow into the country, and into the hands of criminals while addressing the root causes of violence.”

SEE ALSO: Jamaica Hatches New Plan to Seize Illegal Guns as Murders Soar

While the program already kicked off in January, its key pilot project, Community Violence Audits, launched on June 17 in Norwood and Denham Town. Both communities will partake in studies designed to deepen the government’s understanding of the underlying causes of Jamaica’s wider pattern of violence.

Furthermore, youths will be trained in conflict resolution in tandem with greater violence reduction training for guidance counsellors and teachers.

Part of the UN’s broader mission to tackle small arms trafficking, SALIENT has been wholeheartedly welcomed by Jamaican authorities, who concurred that a reduction in small and light firearms is critical to combatting violence in the country.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang, asserted that “pistols and revolvers are the most frequently recovered firearms as they are preferred by criminals for flexibility, concealability, price and access to ammunition.

According to local media, in 2021, roughly 342 guns were seized along with nearly 5,000 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Already in 2022, both figures have been surpassed with 376 illegal guns and 7,511 rounds of ammunition being recovered.

InSight Crime Analysis

After years of reactionary policies have failed to dislodge gun trafficking in the Caribbean nation, Jamaica is taking a step back and opting for a slower, holistic, data-driven approach.

While the SALIENT program presents a true reform in the government’s strategy, it is unlikely to bear fruits within the immediate future.

Regardless, a change is undeniably in order. For the last two years, the island nation has led the entire region for murder rates, capping off at 49.4 killings per 100,000 citizens in 2021. In the preceding three years, Jamaica consistently ranked in the top three countries within the region.

SEE ALSO: Jamaica and Haiti Swap Drugs and Guns

That violence is fueled, in large part, by small arms coming from Haiti and the US. Chang told the Jamaica Observer that “over 85 percent of our homicides are committed with firearms [and] Jamaica has the highest rate of homicide of any democracy.”

While authorities have already boosted seizures for this year, such recoveries likely do not put a real dent in the flow of guns, given that the country receives an estimated 150-200 illegal firearms per month from Haiti alone.

The SALIENT program defers from previous policing-centric strategies through its purportedly wholistic approach. Rather than harping down solely on punitive measures, the UN program will aim to first understand the roots of the violence through the Violence Audits and then launch a whole-of-government approach to enact legislation, training and law enforcement reforms aimed at minimizing the flow of illegal weapons.

If the pilot programs in Denham Town and Norwood are deemed successful, they could be expanded to other communities, laying the foundations for more informed violence reduction strategies. 

ARMS TRAFFICKING JAMAICA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Why Were Six Ex-FARC Mafia Leaders Killed in the Last Year?

NEWS / 27 JUN 2022

How Russian Cybercrime Group, Conti, Terrorized Latin America and Vanished

NEWS / 27 JUN 2022

Memo Fantasma May Walk Out of Prison: Corruption or Incompetence?

INVESTIGATIONS / 26 JUN 2022

The Channel Tunnel: Cocaine Bridge from Europe to UK

NEWS / 24 JUN 2022

Criminal Arsenals Full After Brazil Made it Easier to Legally Buy Guns

NEWS / 23 JUN 2022

Venezuelan Government Targeting One of Country's Oldest Gangs for Annihilation

NEWS / 23 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Chile Increasingly Worried About Weapons Trafficking from Argentina

ARGENTINA / 26 APR 2022

Authorities in Chile are sounding the alarm over repeated seizures of small quantities of arms being trafficked through Argentina, especially…

'80% of Crimes Committed with Unregistered Guns in Honduras'

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 21 MAY 2013

According to a Congressional committee that handles public security issues, some 80.5 percent of all crimes in Honduras are committed…

A Japanese Mobster in an Argentina Prison

ARGENTINA / 14 AUG 2015

Japanese crime families operate throughout much of the island nation. But some mobsters have transplanted to Latin American nations…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

ABOUT US