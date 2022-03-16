HomeNewsUruguay Asks Difficult Questions About Italian Mobster's Jailbreak
icon

Rocco Morabito, a top Ndrangheta boss, is to be extradited to Italy from Brazil
NEWS

Uruguay Asks Difficult Questions About Italian Mobster's Jailbreak

'NDRANGHETA / 16 MAR 2022 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

Rocco Morabito’s story has all the makings of a great film script. The Italian mob, tons of cocaine, exotic destinations, a daring prison escape. But as his legal wranglings finally draw to an end, the Uruguayan officials meant to watch over him face a reckoning.

On March 15, Uruguay’s interior minister, Luis Alberto Heber, met with prosecutors to discuss how Morabito, a leader of the Italian ‘Ndrangheta mafia, was able to escape from a Uruguayan prison in 2019 and why it took almost two years to find him again. Allegations that Morabito and other high-profile drug traffickers may have had inside help are also a major concern.

“This is very worrying. We want to know who [and] with which authorities drug traffickers had connections,” Heber told the press, adding the previous government had favored tracking down Morabito over investigating the circumstances of his escape.

SEE ALSO: Prison Break of Italian Mafia Boss Threatens Uruguay’s Reputation

Now, it appears Morabito’s case is finally drawing to a close. On March 9, Brazil’s Supreme Court approved Morabito's extradition to Italy. It comes ten months after his arrest in northern Brazil in May 2021, following a joint manhunt by Brazilian, Uruguayan and Italian authorities.

Morabito had previously been arrested in Uruguay in 2017, where he is believed to have lived under a false identity for around 15 years after fleeing authorities in Italy. In June 2019, however, he and three other prisoners escaped from a Montevideo prison through a hatch leading to the roof of the jail. From there, the four men entered an apartment on the fifth floor of a nearby building, robbed the woman who lived there and fled by taxi.

Morabito’s case has drawn particular attention as he was one of the most-wanted criminals in Italy, responsible for millions of dollars of cocaine being transported from Brazil He also helped establish a partnership between the ‘Ndrangheta and Brazilian gang First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC), which thrives to this day.

InSight Crime Analysis

Uruguay rarely comes under this kind of scrutiny. Yet its reputation as the ‘good pupil’ of Latin America is threatened by increasingly conspicuous criminal activity. In trying to contain arguably the most high-profile prisoner in the country, authorities fell short.

From the start, the breakout drew suspicion. It was not recorded on any camera, since security cameras in the prison had been switched off two days before the escape]. In addition, prison authorities allegedly failed to respond to reports that Morabito had offered them $80,000 to help him escape. Several guards were placed on administrative leave and the prison director resigned.

SEE ALSO: How International Narcos Rebuild Their Lives in Brazil

The three men who escaped with Morabito were all recaptured. Two associates who provided transport for the getaway were also arrested. An investigation was opened into Morabito’s relationship in jail with Gerardo González Valencia, an alleged drug trafficker and member of Mexico’s influential “Cuinis” group who has since been extradited to the United States.

Yet the prison break has never been fully investigated and ongoing lines of inquiry proceeded too slowly, according to interior minister Heber. Speaking to the press on March 15, he said he wanted to know if Morabito's escape was the result of “internal corruption within the previous administration [of former president Tabaré Vázquez from 2015-2020].”

Morabito lived for well over a decade in Uruguay without being traced. After his escape, he went off the radar for another two years. And though he may now have left the country behind forever, his legacy will remain.

'NDRANGHETA BRAZIL ELITES AND CRIME EUROPE CRIME PRISONS URUGUAY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Colombia Airport Bust Highlights Risky Business for Female 'Drug Mules'

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022

Mom-and-Pop Stores: Perfect Money Laundering Vehicles on US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 15 MAR 2022

Northeast Cartel Leader's Arrest May Aid CJNG Expansion Along US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 15 MAR 2022

Honor Among Thieves - The Venezuela Manhunt for an Altruistic Mob Boss

NEWS / 14 MAR 2022

Memo Fantasma Faces Up to 40 Years as Lawyer Also Investigated

NEWS / 11 MAR 2022

Endless Chemical Innovations Are Killing Thousands of Americans

NEWS / 11 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Haitians Smuggled into Brazil Via Drug Routes

BRAZIL / 13 MAY 2011

Brazil's authorities are concerned about the increasing number of refugees from Haiti flooding into the country, traveling over routes more…

What Does Mario Estrada's Guilty Plea Mean for Guatemala?

ELITES AND CRIME / 26 OCT 2019

The guilty plea of Mario Estrada, a former Guatemalan presidential candidate, to conspiring to import cocaine into the United States…

Airport Heist Shows Growing Audacity of Brazil’s Cargo Thieves

BRAZIL / 2 AUG 2019

Without firing a single shot, heavily-armed men disguised as police raided a São Paulo airport cargo terminal, making off with…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

15 FEB 2022

InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional and a senior English editor, preferably based in Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

ABOUT US