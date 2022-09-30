HomeNewsUruguay Passport Scandals Force Reckoning About Government Corruption
icon

Alejandro Astesiano (left) and Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou
NEWS

Uruguay Passport Scandals Force Reckoning About Government Corruption

ELITES AND CRIME / 30 SEP 2022 BY SEAN DOHERTY EN

The arrest of the Uruguayan president’s head of security in an alleged passport scam marks the country’s second such scandal and raises questions about whether official corruption has too long gone unnoticed.

Alejandro Astesiano was arrested on September 25 on charges that he led a criminal ring, which provided fake birth certificates stating that Russian citizens had Uruguayan parents, according to the country’s Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors stated that Astesiano met with his co-conspirators at his office in the Executive Tower, which serves as the official workplace for the president of Uruguay. While investigators have so far found around 20 instances of Russian citizens gaining Uruguayan passports in this way, there could be many more.

“There are hundreds or perhaps thousands of falsifications of Uruguayan documents," prosecutor Gabriela Fossati told El País this week.

SEE ALSO: Can Uruguay Adapt to Its New Role in International Drug Trade?

While President Luis Lacalle Pou denied any knowledge of the case prior to Astesiano’s arrest, the two men had known each other for many years. Astesiano had previously been investigated more than 20 times over the past two decades, including multiple times for fraud, according to El País.

The Interior Ministry has also opened an investigation into whether Astesiano’s case history was tampered with as President Lacalle Pou was reportedly informed in 2020 and 2021 that his head of security had faced no prior legal cases against him.

Authorities were well aware of issues concerning the country’s processes for awarding new citizenships, according to Ricardo Gil Iribarne, former president of the government’s Transparency and Public Ethics Board (Junta de Transparencia y Ética Pública - JUTEP).

“The irregularities reported for at least two years by officials of the National Directorate of Civil Identification in the procedures for the nationalization of children and grandchildren of Uruguayans supposedly born abroad were ignored,” he told InSight Crime.

This is the second case related to passports to trouble Lacalle Pou’s government. Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset was held in Dubai in October 2021 after being caught traveling with a false Paraguayan passport. He contacted authorities at home, was swiftly given a new Uruguayan passport and disappeared. His current whereabouts are unknown.

The Attorney General's Office has since ordered an investigation into how Marset was granted his passport, according to Uruguayan media reports.

InSight Crime Analysis

While Uruguay continues to improve its position on international rankings tracking government transparency, a number of investigations have troubled the government of President Lacalle Pou this year.

Besides these two passport-related investigations, the wife of Uruguay’s education minister was arrested in February on money laundering charges related to the long-running Odebrecht corruption scandal.

And more questions have arisen surrounding the men protecting the president. While Lacalle Pou has denied any knowledge of Astesiano's criminal record, Uruguayan media Radio Sarandi published a full investigation about the members of the presidential guard in September 2021. Besides Astesiano, his second-in-command was once under investigation for being part of a police unit which reportedly carried out extortion and demanded bribes. A third member of Astesiano’s unit was similarly removed from the Montevideo police force on suspicion of pocketing money seized from a robbery.

SEE ALSO: Behind the Manhunt for Sebastián Marset, Founder of the First Uruguayan Cartel

For Gil Iribarne, the lack of recognition of corruption within Uruguay’s political system has led to a lack of basic preventive measures being enacted and warnings being ignored until it is too late.

While he praised the fact that Uruguay remains the least corrupt country in Latin America, according to Transparency International, he stated that “corruption exists in Uruguay, as it does all around the world, but if it is not recognized, you cannot work to resolve it.”

ELITES AND CRIME URUGUAY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Bolsonaro vs. Lula - Dueling Visions of Crime, Security, and the Amazon in Brazil

NEWS / 29 SEP 2022

Record Fentanyl Seizures and Migrant Encounters on US-Mexico Border Are Unrelated

NEWS / 28 SEP 2022

How Peru's Coca Production is Helping the Global Cocaine Boom

NEWS / 27 SEP 2022

France Dealing with Influx of Cocaine from Caribbean Territories

NEWS / 26 SEP 2022

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

LA ORGANIZACIÓN / 23 SEP 2022

Latin American Leaders Voice Security Concerns At United Nations General Assembly

NEWS / 23 SEP 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Allegations Against Honduras President Add to Narco-State Case

CACHIROS / 11 JAN 2021

With new accusations that Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández directly brokered deals to protect traffickers in exchange for drug money,…

Unclear Criteria Undermine US Corruption List in Central America

EL SALVADOR / 5 JUL 2021

The United States has released a highly-anticipated report on corrupt actors in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, but the lack…

Venezuela's Saab Story Continues With Benefit Concert

ELITES AND CRIME / 25 FEB 2021

As alleged Maduro financier Alex Saab awaits potential extradition to the United States, the Venezuelan government decided that a concert…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

ABOUT US