HomeNewsUruguay Remains Hub For Trafficking Women to Europe
icon

NEWS

Uruguay Remains Hub For Trafficking Women to Europe

HUMAN TRAFFICKING / 16 MAR 2021 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

A collaborative effort by authorities in Uruguay and Spain to dismantle an international sex trafficking network reveals that the South American country remains a source of women trafficked to Europe.

In late February, Uruguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that an Interpol operation had succeeded in dismantling a network that trafficked at least 29 women to Spain since 2017. The women reported being held captive and exploited sexually, according to Interpol.

The operation involved six simultaneous raids across Uruguay and Spain. Three took place at residencies in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital. The other raids took place in Spain: two in the city of Guadalajara and one at an estate in Alcalá de Henares.

Eight people — five in Spain and three in Uruguay — have been arrested on charges of participating in the human trafficking network. Four were women and seven were of Uruguayan nationality.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Human Trafficking

The women who were trafficked, authorities said, were coerced with false job opportunities in Spain. But once they arrived at the Alcalá de Henares estate, they were forced into prostitution to pay off travel, room and board debts demanded by the traffickers, Europa Press reported. The tactic is a common human trafficking method.

InSight Crime Analysis

While Uruguay has traditionally been praised for maintaining some of the region’s lowest crime rates, it has failed to root out human trafficking.

Back in 2010, United Nations representative Joy Ngozi Ezeilo warned that Uruguay had become an origin, transit and destination country for human trafficking. The following year, in 2011, Uruguay issued a publication for all its embassies on how to detect and combat human trafficking.

SEE ALSO: Uruguay News and Profile

While there have been some improvements over the past decade, human trafficking continues to be a challenge for the country, as illustrated by the US State Department’s 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report.

In its report, the US State Department once again ranked Uruguay as a Tier 2 country, stating that while the government has demonstrated an effort to combat human trafficking, it still fails to meet the established minimum standards. Among the issues cited are a failure by law enforcement to proactively identify victims, inadequate victim services and a lack of comprehensive data.

In regards to prosecution, the TIP Report recognizes an increase in the conviction rates of traffickers, something Uruguay was criticized for in previous years. In 2019, the Uruguayan government reported convicting eight human traffickers, compared to none the previous year. Meanwhile, between 2014 and 2019, Uruguay only sentenced five people on human trafficking charges, according to the US Embassy in Montevideo. Prior to 2015, Uruguay was on the TIP Tier 2 Watch List, on the brink of falling into the lowest category.

According to Interpol, Uruguay’s location on the Atlantic Coast, makes it particularly attractive to transnational criminal organizations looking to transit people.

Meanwhile, a 2020 report “Owners of People, People with Owners,” published by El Paso, a Uruguyan non-government organization, indicated that structural inequalities and discrimination are also factors that make women in the country vulnerable to victimization.

The El Paso report highlights that 17 percent of Uruguayan human trafficking victims go abroad, primarily to Spain and Italy.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING URUGUAY
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Ex-FARC Expand into Northern Colombia

NEWS / 16 MAR 2021

From Argentine Shrine to Marijuana Corridor: The Story of Itatí

INVESTIGATIONS / 16 MAR 2021

Salta, Argentina

ARGENTINA / 15 MAR 2021

Corrientes, Argentina

ARGENTINA / 15 MAR 2021

Formosa, Argentina

ARGENTINA / 15 MAR 2021

Misiones, Argentina

ARGENTINA / 15 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

‘Killed in Clash’: New Form of Death Penalty in Venezuela

HOMICIDES / 29 FEB 2016

In this article, author Vanessa Moreno Losada explores a spate of deaths at the hands of Venezuelan security forces, questioning the…

Police Break Up Asia-Latin America Human Trafficking Rings

BRAZIL / 16 MAY 2013

Authorities have dismantled two separate human trafficking rings in Ecuador and Brazil linked to South and East Asia, highlighting the…

Organized Crime Sets its Sights on Peaceful Uruguay

URUGUAY / 26 JAN 2012

Uruguay has long been one of the safest countries in Latin America, but some are warning that the influence of…

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…