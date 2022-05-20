HomeNewsUruguay's Microtrafficking Approach Under Question as Homicides Jump
icon

Uruguay's authorities are turning microtrafficking seizures into a pillar of their security policy.
NEWS

Uruguay's Microtrafficking Approach Under Question as Homicides Jump

DRUG POLICY / 20 MAY 2022 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

A spate of gang-related killings in Uruguay’s capital of Montevideo, alongside violence throughout the country, is raising debate about the alleged success of the government's uncompromising security strategies in confronting microtrafficking.

On May 14, a new report indicated that Uruguay had witnessed 147 murders between January and mid-May. In the first quarter, this marked a worrying increase of 35 percent year-on-year and threatened to lead Uruguay to a record year in terms of homicides.

The report came days after six people were killed in the Peñarol neighborhood of the capital Montevideo in just 72 hours, several of whom were dismembered or set on fire, while one was shot by police in a firefight. Authorities believe several of the attacks were connected and were the result of clashes between street-level drug dealers.

Uruguay’s Interior Minister, Luis Alberto Heber, responded by arguing the conflicts paradoxically showed that the Lacalle Pou administration’s policy of targeting microtraffickers to reduce the drug trade was working.

SEE ALSO: Chile’s Microtrafficking Zero Program: Success or Failure?

“As there has been success in [closing microtrafficking spots in] other areas, the remaining spots are much more violently disputed,” he told a May 10 press conference.

Despite this alleged success, the following day the Minister vowed to “redouble” efforts to combat gang violence and met with Uruguay’s President to request additional funding to increase the number of drug prosecutors, police stations and police vehicles in Montevideo.

Not counting the police shooting, the latest killing marks the tenth homicide in Peñarol in 2022. This is compared to the record 15 people murdered there in 2019.

A similar homicide spike is taking place nationwide. In the first quarter of 2022, the country suffered 96 murders. If this rate is sustained, 2022's murders will approach the record of 420 set in 2019.

InSight Crime Analysis

Uruguay has long been one of Latin America’s safest countries with one of its most advanced drug policies. However, while that is unlikely to change much anytime soon, the country has witnessed some backsliding in both areas.

The country’s importance as a transit point for Europe-bound cocaine has steadily increased in recent years, providing the context for hardline politicians to propose more kinetic, security-driven policies to address an entirely different issue: the sporadic microtrafficking clashes taking place in marginalized neighborhoods.

The Lacalle Pou administration appears to be moving in this direction. In its 2021 annual memorandum, the Interior Ministry presented various hard tactics aimed at reducing microtrafficking as its spearhead in the fight against drug trafficking more generally.

SEE ALSO: Uruguay Faces Rising Public Pressure to Militarize Fight Against Crime

In 2021, authorities dismantled over 1,150 microtrafficking spots, seized 2.1 tons of marijuana and 1.1 tons of cocaine base paste respectively and convicted 1,465 people for drug-related offenses, according to the memorandum. It also expanded its fleet of patrol vehicles, created a new registry for collecting information to combat microtrafficking and created mandatory sentencing minimums for microtraffickers that critics say disproportionately affect poor women.

The latest case has been met by the same alleged solutions. Authorities announced an increase in patrols, checkpoints and intelligence gathering to cut off the drug supply to microtraffickers, and the creation of a fourth anti-drug prosecutor’s office in Montevideo to speed up the approval of raids on microtrafficking spots.

More integrated responses are outlined in Uruguay’s National Drug Strategy 2021-2025, which states that “the fragility of the communities affected by illicit drug trafficking, particularly microtrafficking, requires the implementation of social and economic promotion and development programs.”

DRUG POLICY MICROTRAFFICKING SECURITY POLICY URUGUAY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Why Haiti’s Gang War Keeps On Getting Worse

NEWS / 20 MAY 2022

New Revelations Herald Grim Future for El Salvador's Security

NEWS / 19 MAY 2022

Latin American Experts Help European Gangs Produce Cocaine at Home

NEWS / 19 MAY 2022

Super Labs and Master Chefs - The Changing Face of Europe's Drug Trade

NEWS / 19 MAY 2022

Controversial Attorney General Outlasts Guatemala's Anti-Corruption Efforts

NEWS / 18 MAY 2022

The Jalisco Cartel's Quiet Expansion in Guatemala

NEWS / 18 MAY 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Survey Describes Life in Crime-Racked Venezuela

INFOGRAPHICS / 4 MAY 2015

A new survey in Venezuela paints a picture of the ways in which insecurity affects the lives of ordinary citizens,…

Mexico to Use Drones Against Drug Cartels

DRUG POLICY / 17 NOV 2011

Mexicos Navy announced plans to deploy unmanned planes in support of government operations against drug cartels, starting March 2012.

CentAm Still Dominant Cocaine Route Into US: State Dept

HONDURAS / 5 MAR 2016

The US State Department's newest drug report states that the majority of cocaine that enters the US first moves through…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution Met With Uproar

6 MAY 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime launched its latest investigation, Venezuela’s Cocaine Revolution¸ accompanied by a virtual panel on its findings. The takeaways from this three-year effort, including the fact that Venezuela…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

15 APR 2022

On May 4th, InSight Crime will publish a groundbreaking investigation on drug trafficking in Venezuela. A product of three years of field research across the country, the study uncovers cocaine production in…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Widespread Coverage of InSight Crime MS13 Investigation

8 APR 2022

In a joint investigation with La Prensa Gráfica, InSight Crime recently revealed that four of the MS13’s foremost leaders had been quietly released from…

ABOUT US