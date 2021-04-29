HomeNewsBrazil’s Cheaper Exotic Fish Still Targeted by Traffickers
icon

NEWS

Brazil’s Cheaper Exotic Fish Still Targeted by Traffickers

BRAZIL / 29 APR 2021 BY KATIE JONES EN

International animal trafficking rings often cash in on global demand for smaller, lesser-known species, as shown by the dismantling of a global smuggling ring that poached killifish from Brazil and other countries.

In late April, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Brazilian police seized hundreds of endangered live killifish after carrying out searches in the state of Maryland, according to the US embassy in Brazil. Raids were also carried out in the state of Iowa and the city of Los Angeles.

According to the Globo, police found some 200 tanks of killifish along with hundreds of eggs inside a Maryland home.

SEE ALSO: Police in Brazil Net Mass Seizure of Ornamental Fish

This was part of a transnational investigation carried out in Brazil, the United States and Europe, that identified a global network of over 80 suspects from 24 countries dedicated to trafficking endangered species of killifish via online platforms. Those involved were connected through wildlife clubs and social media groups, Brazilian police revealed.

Killifish can be found on every continent, with some 1,270 recognized species worldwide. These traders illegally collect threatened various species of these fish from national parks and protected areas in the United States, South America, Africa and Europe. The fish are then sold via social media and other online platforms, before being smuggled onward via international mail, according to officials.

And social media has been used to facilitate smooth deliveries, a trend echoed in the trafficking of other exotic species across Brazil.

InSight Crime Analysis

Brazil’s lucrative trade in ornamental fish has long fed international markets. But killifish trafficking out of the South American country shows that even lower-priced species have caught the eyes of smugglers.

Killifish are known for their ability to adapt to extreme conditions. But a number of species face an increased risk of extinction, heightened by the fact that they are incredibly difficult to breed.

As a result, prized species of killifish are not commonly found in pet stores and are poached to feed niche markets for hobbyists and researchers. When they are sold legally, individuals sell for between $5 to $22 in pet stores in the United States.

SEE ALSO: Social Media Used to Sell Exotic Animals in Brazil

Protected species of South American killifish, known locally as “rivulids,” are taken from their habitats in Brazil. Multiple aquariums containing hundreds of fish are typically found in the homes of those involved in smuggling endangered specimens abroad, with eggs packaged for international shipment.

Mail orders are sent out from Brazil frequently, to the likes of China, Russia, Argentina, Germany and the United Kingdom, among others. Killifish eggs can also withstand long periods of dehydration, explaining why this method continues to work to the advantage of smugglers, who include false sender data inside clandestine parcels.

In 2019, Brazilian police revealed agents working for the nation’s environmental agency (Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis — IBAMA) seized 32 packages, containing killifish eggs without proper export licenses at Guarulhos Airport in the state of São Paulo, between January 2018 and April 2019.

And in early 2019, a biologist working at municipal parks in Brazil’s city of Belo Horizonte, located in the eastern state of Minas Gerais, was dismissed after he was suspected of illegally sending killifish eggs abroad.

BRAZIL ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME USA
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Methamphetamine Taking Over Mexico’s Domestic Drug Market

NEWS / 29 APR 2021

Washington Cracks Down on Guatemala Corruption

NEWS / 28 APR 2021

How Fentanyl, More than Heroin, Drives US Opioid Market

NEWS / 28 APR 2021

Aviation Tycoon in Argentina Organized Drug Flights Across Americas

NEWS / 28 APR 2021

The United States is Now Meth Country

NEWS / 27 APR 2021

Brazil’s PCC Scared Rival Kingpin into Surrendering to Police

NEWS / 27 APR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Deadly Clashes in Rio Slum Complex Signal Pacification Flaws

BRAZIL / 31 JUL 2014

One of Rio de Janeiro's largest UPP-occupied slum complexes has seen a steadily deteriorating security situation in recent months, with…

Honduras President Targeted Again in US Criminal Investigation

ELITES AND CRIME / 10 FEB 2021

Federal prosecutors have specified in a recently filed court document that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has been under investigation…

PCC Stalwart in Prison After Botched Rescue Attempt in Paraguay

BRAZIL / 14 JAN 2021

The reported leader of the PCC in Paraguay, known as “Bonitão,” has been extradited back to Brazil after a tumultuous…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US