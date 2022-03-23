HomeNewsUS Sanctions Up Ante in Hunt for Guatemala's Huistas
icon

Six alleged members of the Huistas at a court hearing in 2018
NEWS

US Sanctions Up Ante in Hunt for Guatemala's Huistas

COCAINE / 23 MAR 2022 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

The United States government has taken major actions against one of Guatemala’s most enduring drug clans – the “Huistas” – whose leaders have spent years evading authorities from both countries.

On March 18, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against the group and seven of its core members, while the State Department offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of top Huistas leader, Darío Molina López.

The Huistas are a drug trafficking clan based in Guatemala’s western province of Huehuetenango. The group has been active in the narcotics trade since the late 1990s and its members have been targeted by United States and Guatemala authorities since the late 2010s.

The Treasury Department sanctioned Molina López and fellow Huistas leader, Aler Samayoa Recinos, for allegedly engaging in drug trafficking over several years. According to a press statement outlining the measures, Molina López oversees all of the Huistas drug trafficking operations and Samayoa Recinos manages a cocaine-smuggling operation connecting western Guatemala to Mexico.

The US government previously indicted both Molina López and Samayoa Recinos on drug trafficking charges.

SEE ALSO: Guatemala's Los Huistas Continue to Build Influence Network

Other Huistas members targeted by the sanctions included Molina López’s son, a purported business aide for the group, and his son-in-law, an alleged drug runner indicted by US prosecutors in 2017, according to Treasury Department statement.

The US governement also sanctioned a Guatemalan representative of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Freddy Aronoldo Salazar Flores. Salazar Flores – Samayoa Recinos’ son-in-law – is responsible for “transporting and storing cocaine on behalf of the Huistas,” the Treasury Department alleged.

The sanctions also targeted Samayoa Recinos’ son – one of the group’s alleged lieutenants – along with an accountant and a coffee company linked to Molina López.

The measures freeze any US-based assets linked to group and its leaders and also prohibit individuals in the United States from doing business with the group.

The Huistas have long dominated drug trafficking along Guatemala’s western border with Mexico, fostering ties with major Mexican criminal groups such as the Sinaloa Cartel and now the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación – CJNG), according to US authorities.

The group smuggles “cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, from Guatemala through Mexico for distribution in multiple US cities,” according to the Treasury Department.

InSight Crime Analysis

The Huistas have long weathered pressure from authorities and it remains to be seen whether the new measures will translate to significant arrests.

So far, the group has avoided the fate suffered by once-powerful Guatemalan drug clans whose leaderships were decimated by arrests and extraditions in the 2010s – most notably the Mendozas and Lorenzanas in eastern Guatemala. Instead, the Huistas have doubled down on a number of self-perseveration strategies that have aided the group’s longevity and shielded its members from prosecution.

Part of these efforts have focused on establishing and maintaining a sophisticated security apparatus designed to protect the group’s leadership in municipalities under its control in the Huehuetenango province. There, the Huistas have established a safety zone, patrolled by lookouts who monitor the main roads around towns they control and report back on suspicious movements, according to a 2016 investigation by InSight Crime.

In the past, this security system has successfully repelled attacks from powerful Mexican groups such as the Zetas. More recently, in June 2019, Huistas leader López Molina evaded a series of raids in Huehuetenango aimed capturing him, sources within the Guatemala Attorney General’s Office told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Guatemala Elites and Organized Crime: The 'Huistas'

The group has also relied on a network of informants among local police and prosecutors to source information on potential raids and impending criminal charges. The Huistas’ influence network also extends to national politics, where the group has enjoyed alleged ties to prominent members of congress and members of the executive branch.

Early last year, InSight Crime documented connections between the Huistas and relatives of then-congress vice-president, Sofía Hernández. Hernández’s brother Henry was arrested in January 2021 on charges related to a money-laundering coverup allegedly orchestrated by the Huistas. Henry Hernández and another brother are also linked to companies tied to the Huistas, according to elPeriódico.

Congress representative Sofía Hernández has denied any links to the group.

Some attempts to prosecute the Huistas have brought success. A 2018 investigation into the alleged money-laundering coverup led to the arrest on six people linked to the group and exposed how the group faked documents to free one its members.

COCAINE ELITES AND CRIME GUATEMALA JALISCO CARTEL SINALOA CARTEL US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

How a Haiti Suburb Fuelled the Rise of a Formidable Street Gang

NEWS / 23 MAR 2022

400 Mawozo

CARIBBEAN / 23 MAR 2022

Ecuador's Fishermen Face Death or Despair From Constant Pirate Attacks

NEWS / 22 MAR 2022

Venezuela May Never Be Able to Rid Itself of Spectre of Landmines

NEWS / 21 MAR 2022

Colombia's Prison Corruption Exposed as Top Trafficker Strolls Out

NEWS / 21 MAR 2022

InSight Crime's In-Depth Coverage of US-Mexico Border Crime Recognized

THE ORGANIZATION / 18 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Mapping Guatemala's Murder Hotspots

GUATEMALA / 31 JAN 2013

An analysis of Guatemala's homicide trends shows that homicides are unevenly distributed across the country, which may point to a…

Guatemala Asset Seizures a Key Tool, But Implementation Tough

GUATEMALA / 27 AUG 2014

Asset seizure laws can be an excellent way to attack the economic power base of organized crime groups, but in…

Mexico Sees Most Violent Month Since Calderon Era

HOMICIDES / 27 JUN 2016

The number of homicides in May reached levels unseen during the administration of Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto, and the fact…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's In-Depth Coverage of US-Mexico Border Crime Recognized

18 MAR 2022

The once-feared Zetas have left a powerful imprint on Mexico’s underworld. Their ruthlessness and frequent acts of barbarism affected the way cartels fight each other, and authorities, to…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Complexity of Michoacán

11 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of Mexico’s Michoacán state received recognition as the country’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, retweeted our latest article,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

In the News

4 MAR 2022

InSight Crime takes pride in its investigators being go-to sources for media reporting on organized crime. Colombia investigator Javier Lizcano was featured by Colombia’s Cable Noticias, a…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Training Tomorrow’s Investigators

25 FEB 2022

InSight Crime continues to strengthen its collaboration with academic institutions around the region. One of our longest-standing partnerships is with Bogotá-based Universidad del Rosario on the …

THE ORGANIZATION

MS13 & Co.

18 FEB 2022

Though the mere mention of the MS13 still conjures an image of warring, tattooed gang members, the reality is that the group now functions more like a mafia. This week,…

ABOUT US