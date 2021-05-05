HomeNewsVenezuela’s Modeling Agencies Repeatedly Linked to Human Trafficking
icon

NEWS

Venezuela’s Modeling Agencies Repeatedly Linked to Human Trafficking

GENDER AND CRIME / 5 MAY 2021 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

As sex trafficking has soared in Venezuela, seemingly legitimate modeling agencies are repeatedly being linked to cases of human trafficking, often sending women abroad.

The most recent case came in late April when the Sambil modeling agency in Venezuela was raided by authorities and four employees arrested on human trafficking charges, including director Jenny Rosales.

Rosales was arrested at Caracas’ Maiquetia international airport as she sought to travel to the Dominican Republic. According to Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab, Rosales took a number of the agency’s models and delivered them to a gang connected to illegal mining in the state of Bolívar.  The agency’s owners, Centro Sambil, promptly issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and stating it had no knowledge of any illegal activities.              

SEE ALSO: Human Trafficking Accompanies Illegal Mining in Venezuela’s Orinoco

The investigation into Rosales had begun in March when she allegedly tried to take seven women to the municipality of Sifontes in Bolívar and sell them to a human trafficking ring run by a known gang boss, Fabio Enrique González Isaza, alias “Negro Fabio,” according to women’s rights non-governmental organization, Tinta Violeta, cited by El Pitazo.

InSight Crime Analysis

The Sambil Model scandal is far from the first time modeling agencies have faced such accusations in Venezuela.

In September 2019, the Belankazar modeling agency was found to have allegedly been posting photos of minors, in swimsuits and cocktails dresses, on YouTube, Instagram and Russian social media site VKontakte. Exclusive photos of these children were reportedly offered to paying customers. The children were identified as “Mini Models.”

However, Belankazar’s owners denied that any of these acts were illegal, stating that “in Latin American culture, especially Venezuela, it is more than accepted and normal that girls begin their training as models from an early age.”

Three of Belankazar’s owners were later arrested on charges of child exploitation but the agency remains active and the implicated executives remain prominently listed on its website.

SEE ALSO: Venezuela’s Other Plight: Sex Trafficking in Trinidad and Tobago

And in 2018, the Miss Venezuela beauty competition was accused of running an alleged prostitution ring, offering its models to rich Venezuelan businessmen. The founder of Miss Venezuela and its director for more than 40 years, Osmel Souza, resigned in March 2018 after a number of former beauty queens accused him of forcing them into sexual work for paying customers. However, he vehemently rejected any involvement in such dealings and has never been charged with any crime.

In 2019, his agency took over the organization of the Miss Argentina and Miss Uruguay beauty pageants.

GENDER AND CRIME HUMAN TRAFFICKING VENEZUELA
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Sinaloa Cartel

MEXICO / 4 MAY 2021

Why South America’s Armies Are Losing the War for the Amazon

NEWS / 4 MAY 2021

Brazil Sex Traffickers Brought Down by Cloned Credit Card

NEWS / 4 MAY 2021

Bagdad

PANAMA / 4 MAY 2021

Ousting of El Salvador’s Top Prosecutor Imperils Rule of Law

NEWS / 3 MAY 2021

Haiti Massacres Reveal Active Gang Support from Police, Officials

NEWS / 3 MAY 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Conclusions and Recommendations

GENDER AND CRIME / 13 APR 2020

As has been reiterated throughout this report, the participation of women in organized criminal economies is becoming ever more relevant…

Brazil Arrests Narco-Plane Suppliers for Venezuela-Honduras Route

BRAZIL / 5 NOV 2014

In an operation that saw dozens arrested across four states, authorities in Brazil targeted a crime ring that allegedly provided…

Smuggling of Drugs, People Spurs Violence in Argentina Contraband Hotbed

ARGENTINA / 23 MAY 2017

Recent media reports point to the rise of drug and human trafficking on the Bolivia-Argentina border as the cause of…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US