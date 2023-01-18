HomeNewsVenezuela's Police Reform Unlikely to Halt Corrupt Ties to Organized Crime
icon

A long-touted police reform in Venezuela may have limited impact on rampant corruption in the ranks.
NEWS

Venezuela's Police Reform Unlikely to Halt Corrupt Ties to Organized Crime

POLICE REFORM / 18 JAN 2023 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a police reform plan that, on the surface, could appear to be a blueprint for a police state. If enacted, it would achieve little more than flooding the streets with easily-corruptible police forces.

On December 20, Maduro announced that in 2024 Venezuela would more than double the size of its national police force, the Bolivarian National Police (Policía Nacional Bolivariana - PNB), increasing the number of officers from approximately 44,000 to 100,000.

The new police officials would be used to bolster the government’s policy for territorial policing, “Cuadrantes de Paz” or “peace quadrants,” Maduro said. He ordered the PNB to coordinate with the military command so that these Peace Quadrants “work in a perfect civic-military-police union.”

SEE ALSO: Beyond the Cartel of the Suns

Maduro also announced plans to create a national industry dedicated to arming and equipping the PNB, including setting up a new weapons factory.

The police reforms, Maduro said, were “steps towards constructing a system of public security that strengthens the role of the state through its police, with a humanist concept and articulation with popular power.”

InSight Crime Analysis

Despite Maduro’s claims to be building a humanist police force, his plans raise concerns coming as they do from an authoritarian government with a history of politicizing security institutions and using them to violently impose social control and repress political opposition.

The PNB is not only a centrally controlled force, it is one the government has tried to instill with the Chavista ideology of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela – PSUV). Senior government officials have previously talked of the importance of “ideologizing” the PNB, while recruits have complained that in order to join the ranks, they must be members of the PSUV, according to an investigation by El Nacional.

In addition, PNB units have faced persistent accusations of being responsible for politically motivated human rights abuses, including extrajudicial executions, detention, and torture. According to a 2020 report by the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, abuses committed by the PNB were part of a “widespread and systematic attack directed against a civilian population, with knowledge of the attack, pursuant to or in furtherance of a State policy.”

SEE ALSO: Venezuela's Opaque Drug-Seizure Figures Don't Add Up

However, whether Maduro’s intention is to use security apparatus to maintain power, or simply to improve citizen security, is likely irrelevant as the government does not have the resources and capacity to effectively set up and maintain such a force.

Between an economic crisis and a kleptocratic elite, the government does not have the funds to train, equip, and pay the forces it currently has. PNB officials speaking anonymously to Version Final in late 2022 described how far from strengthening, the PNB is currently losing more people every day as officers, tired of having to survive on poverty wages and pay out of their own pockets for basic materials such as uniforms and gasoline for patrol cars, leave the force.

Those that remain commonly have to seek out alternative, often illicit, sources of income. There is extensive evidence of PNB officials participating in corruption schemes, abusing their position to carry out criminal activities such as robbery, extortion, and kidnapping.

Many end up working with organized crime, providing protection and intelligence, selling arms, and even working directly for criminal actors ranging from gangs to drug trafficking networks.

As such, the most likely outcome for plans to double the police force would be a huge increase in badly trained, poorly equipped police officials whose principal options for earning a living wage lie with corruption or colluding with organized crime.

POLICE REFORM SECURITY POLICY VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Genaro García Luna

MEXICO / 18 JAN 2023

The Inescapable Prison of Barrio 18 in Honduras

INVESTIGATIONS / 17 JAN 2023

Trial of Mexico's Former Top Cop May Shine Light on Weaknesses of US Drug War

NEWS / 17 JAN 2023

Reports of Brazil's PCC Taking Over Portugal Cocaine Trade Remain Unfounded

NEWS / 16 JAN 2023

World Looks to InSight Crime for Mexico Expertise

THE ORGANIZATION / 13 JAN 2023

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport Becoming Arrival Point for Mexican Drugs

NEWS / 13 JAN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Smuggler's Dilemma - Black Market Oil from Venezuela or Colombia

COLOMBIA / 2 FEB 2022

Venezuela’s oil industry is beginning to make a muted recovery and the country’s black markets are reacting fast, with domestic…

Peru, Chile Prisons May Struggle to Contain Tren de Aragua

CHILE / 16 NOV 2022

The capture of Tren de Aragua members will test if Peru and Chile’s prisons can hold this dangerous gang.

Politicians and Police Linked to Colombian Child Sex Ring

COLOMBIA / 1 JUL 2022

Colombian police uncovered a sex ring featuring underage migrants from Venezuela. Why does sex trafficking flourish in border areas?…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

World Looks to InSight Crime for Mexico Expertise

13 JAN 2023

Our coverage of the arrest of Chapitos’ co-founder Ovidio Guzmán López in Mexico has received worldwide attention.In the UK, outlets including The Independent and BBC…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Shares Expertise with US State Department

16 DEC 2022

Last week, InSight Crime Co-founder Steven Dudley took part in the International Anti-Corruption Conference organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Immediate Response to US-Mexico Marijuana Investigation

9 DEC 2022

InSight Crime’s investigation into how the legalization of marijuana in many US states has changed Mexico’s criminal dynamics made a splash this week appearing on the front page of…

THE ORGANIZATION

‘Ndrangheta Investigation, Exclusive Interview With Suriname President Make Waves

2 DEC 2022

Two weeks ago, InSight Crime published an investigation into how Italian mafia clan the ‘Ndrangheta built a cocaine trafficking network from South America to ‘Ndrangheta-controlled Italian ports. The investigation generated…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Full Stack WordPress Developer

28 NOV 2022

As Full Stack WordPress Developer You Will: Work collaboratively with other developers and designers to maintain and improve organizational standards.Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, and implement best…

ABOUT US