HomeNewsVenezuela Kidnappers Posing as Car Sellers to Lure Victims
icon

Debido a diversos fraudes relacionados con ventas por Facebook, la policía de Venezuela decidió ofrecer sus sedes para concretar compras en esta plataforma.
NEWS

Venezuela Kidnappers Posing as Car Sellers to Lure Victims

KIDNAPPING / 22 SEP 2021 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

The Venezuelan police have stepped in amid a spate of violent crimes caused by gang members pretending to sell cars online. The offer: people can use police stations to finalize transactions.

Douglas Rico, the head of Venezuela's criminal investigation unit (Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas – CICPC), wrote on Instagram that citizens could go to CICPC stations around the country to safely exchange products sold on Facebook Marketplace.

The reason for this intervention is that a full 70 percent of express kidnappings in the country originate through false vehicle sales on Marketplace, according to CICPC data from April 2021.

This is the latest in a series of attempts to reduce the number of such crimes. In late August, the CICPC set up 31 "prevention points for crimes linked to social media" nationwide and started a campaign to alert people about these types of scams.

SEE ALSO: General's Murder Hints at Complete Impunity for Venezuela Megabandas

The scheme is simple: Gangs post adverts for cars or motorcycles and arrange to meet with interested buyers, usually in an isolated place. Once the buyer arrives, they are robbed, or even kidnapped, with a heavy ransom demanded from their families. A number of these victims have been found dead.

In early August, five people were killed, including two army personnel, in just one week after being drawn in by vehicle adverts, according to Venezuelan media reports.

InSight Crime Analysis

The CICPC is reacting to a genuine threat but it is uncertain if the campaign can make a difference.

Most of these cases occur in and around the capital, Caracas, and the neighboring states of Vargas and Miranda. Express kidnappings and associated violence have become rampant in 2021, following a drop in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Far more needs to be done than offering safe havens.

SEE ALSO: In Venezuela, Crime Literally Doesn't Pay

Venezuela's crippling economic crisis has made other criminal economies unviable and unprofitable. Street crime and muggings have gone down because people no longer carry cash with them, the Associated Press has reported. Many small-time gangs even struggle to afford ammunition.

But the increasing use of the US dollar has boosted the economy slightly and given Venezuelans a new way of buying products. The Marketplace scams have soared largely due to this trend, creating a condition where victims will definitely be carrying cash.

Kidnappers have even diversified their ransom demands, most commonly asking for payment in US dollars, but on occasion, in gold and even bitcoin.

KIDNAPPING POLICE REFORM VENEZUELA WHAT WORKS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Aircraft Theft Across Latin America Continues to Fuel Drug Trade

NEWS / 22 SEP 2021

Corruption at Every Stage: Legal Actors Meet Criminal Networks

INVESTIGATIONS / 22 SEP 2021

Top El Salvador Officials Embroiled in Food Aid Theft Investigation

NEWS / 21 SEP 2021

Enduring Italians, Ambitious Albanians – How Cocaine is Changing Europe’s Criminal Landscape

NEWS / 21 SEP 2021

Los 27, Puerto Rico’s Pioneers of the Prison Gang Model

NEWS / 20 SEP 2021

The Increasingly Busy Cuba-Uruguay Human Smuggling Route

NEWS / 20 SEP 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Mexico's New National Guard Unlikely To Stem Crimewave

MEXICO / 11 JAN 2019

Mexico’s new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (known as AMLO), was sworn in on December 1, after a five-month transition…

Entire Police Force of Mexican Town Resigns

MEXICO / 3 JAN 2013

The entire police force of Marcos Castellanos, Michoacan state has resigned out of fear for their safety following attacks…

Amnesty International Criticizes Brazil Police Violence

BRAZIL / 4 AUG 2015

A new report from Amnesty International offers a harsh critique of heavy-handed policing tactics in the Brazilian city of Rio…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US