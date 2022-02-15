HomeNewsWith US Extradition Request and Arrest, Accusations Catch Up to Former Honduras President
icon

Will former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández soon face criminal charges?
NEWS

With US Extradition Request and Arrest, Accusations Catch Up to Former Honduras President

COCAINE / 15 FEB 2022 BY SETH ROBBINS AND ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS* EN

A US request to extradite former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández, and his subsequent arrest, have come following years of prosecutors alleging links to drug trafficking – and mere weeks after the end of his tenure.

A Honduras Supreme Court judge issued an order for Hernandez's arrest on February 15, a day after the US requested his extradition, according to a statement by Melvin Duarte, spokesman for Honduras' judiciary system.* Hernández was detained at his home in Tegucigalpa, CNN Español reported. Shackled and wearing a bulletproof vest, the former president was placed in a police van, which then drove away.

In an audio message published on Twitter, Hernández had earlier said he was willing "to collaborate."

The extradition request first came to light when the Honduran Foreign Affairs Ministry announced in a February 14 tweet that the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa had requested the arrest of a Honduran politician. Though the ministry did not name the official, CNN Español reported that the request was for Hernández.

SEE ALSO: Alleged El Chapo Bribe to Honduras President Sets Stage in US Drug Trial

The US Justice Department has not commented on the request nor have officials announced a formal indictment against the former president. But Univision reported the request stems from charges related to drug trafficking. Hernández has repeatedly denied such allegations.

Hernández left office on January 27, after the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro. Castro’s election last year brought to an end more than a decade of rule by Hernández’s National Party.

Just hours later, Hernández was sworn in as a representative of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), which affords its members immunity from prosecution. That immunity, however, can be removed or suspended if a member’s home country demands it, according to Luis Javier Santos Cruz, an anti-corruption prosecutor in Honduras.

“There is no impediment to his extradition,” Santos Cruz wrote on Twitter.

InSight Crime Analysis

After a long drumbeat of drug trafficking allegations, prosecutors appear to have moved swiftly against former president Hernández upon his leaving office. But the fate of Hernández – once considered a longtime ally in the United States’ campaign against trafficking in the region – is not sealed.

The extradition request comes after more than two years of cases and court filings in which US prosecutors have repeatedly accused the former president of accepting bribes from traffickers and participating in his brother’s drug ring.

A federal jury convicted his brother, the former congressman Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, on drug trafficking charges in 2019. Throughout that trial, the president was named as an unindicted co-conspirator. Prosecutors also alleged that Hernández’s brother accepted a million-dollar bribe from Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias "El Chapo,” on behalf of the president.

Prosecutors also cited evidence of a ledger confiscated from a drug trafficker that allegedly detailed cocaine shipments distributed by Tony Hernández, with one entry showing a $440,000 payment to “JOH y su gente,” or JOH and his people. The initials “JOH” have long been used to refer to the former president. 

In March 2021, Hernández again stole the limelight in the US trial of Honduran drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez. Prosecutors made a string of accusations against Hernández – again an unindicted co-conspirator – including that he took a $25,000 bribe from the defendant to provide legal and political protection for drug trafficking operations. This arrangement allegedly provided Hernández access to a drug lab producing hundreds of kilograms of cocaine per month in northern Honduras.

SEE ALSO: Will Drug Trial Finally Break US-Honduras Ties?

Among the trial’s most damming evidence was the testimony of Fuentes Ramírez’s former accountant, who claimed to have witnessed a meeting in which the former president left with a cash-filled briefcase. Prosecutors named Hernández over 50 times in Fuentes Ramírez’s sentencing documents, accusing the then-president of long-time links to drug groups.

Hernández has spent years weathering these allegations, often citing his history of extraditing top traffickers, including members of the Valle and Cachiros drug clans.

Hernández came to power in 2014, and he was held up as a poster child for US allies taking on drug trafficking in Central America. However, accusations against him began to mount in 2018 after the arrest of his brother that November. Despite this, Hernández retained his status as a key partner under former US President Donald Trump, who was more concerned with having Honduras block migrants from reaching the US border. But soon after Joe Biden became president in 2021, officials began to turn their back on Hernández, though few formal statements were made.

In the last months of his presidency, Hernández was sanctioned on a US government list of corrupt actors in Central America. His appearance on the list, however, was not made public until days before the extradition request.

US Rep. Norma Torres has long accused Hernández of double-dealing, and she called for Hernández’s indictment and extradition upon the end of his term in office.

Ironically, as the head of the National Congress in 2012, Hernández spearheaded the passing of a constitutional reform that allowed for the extradition of Hondurans charged with drug trafficking, terrorism or organized crime.

Hernández now appears to be searching for any way to avoid that fate, given his quick appointment to the Central American parliament.  

But according to Joaquín Mejía Rivera, an expert in human rights and international law, Hernández's affiliation to Central American parliament offers him little protection. Rivera told InSight Crime that Parlacen members are afforded the same level of immunity bestowed upon congress officials from their home country. In Honduras' case, congress representatives do not have immunity from drug trafficking charges, according to Rivera.

"Juan Orlando Hernández does not have any protection," Rivera said.

If reports prove correct and Hernández has been indicted on drug trafficking charges, he joins an ignominious club. Most recently, in March 2020, the US Justice Department indicted sitting Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro on drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges, among other alleged crimes.

Decades earlier, in 1988, the Department of Justice charged Panama’s then-military ruler Manuel Antonio Noriega with links to illegal narcotics smuggling. Noriega was ousted during a US invasion in 1989. Three years later, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison on drug trafficking, money laundering and racketeering charges.

*This story has been updated to reflect the arrest of former President Hernández.

COCAINE ELITES AND CRIME HONDURAS TONY HERNÁNDEZ
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

The Birth of the MS13's Mexico Program

INVESTIGATIONS / 15 FEB 2022

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

WORK WITH US / 15 FEB 2022

Safehouses, Bodyguards and Fake ID - Panama's Top Drug Trafficker on the Run

NEWS / 15 FEB 2022

What Will Come of Peru Jailing Shark Fin Traffickers for First Time?

NEWS / 14 FEB 2022

What are the Most Corrupt Countries in Latin America?

NEWS / 11 FEB 2022

Jamaica Hatches New Plan to Seize Illegal Guns as Murders Soar

NEWS / 10 FEB 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Northern Triangle Asylum Seekers Up 400% Since 2010: UN

BARRIO 18 / 10 DEC 2015

The number of asylum seekers from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala in the United States shot up 410 percent between…

Will Tony Hernández Conviction Upend Narco-Politics in Honduras?

CACHIROS / 18 OCT 2019

A jury in a US court has found the brother of the president of Honduras guilty on drug trafficking charges,…

Lawyers for El Salvador Businessman Deny US Allegations, Attack Journalist

EL SALVADOR / 26 APR 2016

The lawyers for José Enrique Rais, a prominent El Salvador businessman who US authorities tied to suspected drug planes seized…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US