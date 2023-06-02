HomeThe OrganizationAll Eyes on Ecuador
icon

All Eyes on Ecuador
THE ORGANIZATION

All Eyes on Ecuador

2 JUN 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets. 

Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up, where we highlighted how Ecuador has one of the fastest rising homicide rates in Latin America and the Caribbean. VICE News also mentioned our work on the outflow of cocaine from Ecuador to North America and Europe. 

Read InSight Crime’s 2022 Homicide Round-Up >

Argentinian outlet Cenital and Ecuadorian newspaper Ecuavisa used our work in their coverage of Ecuador’s political crisis and the death of Junior Roldán, respectively. 

Read our coverage of Ecuador >

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

DataInSights: The Rise and Fall of Ransom Kidnappings in Argentina

NEWS / 1 JUN 2023

3 Takeaways From the Mexico Peace Index 2023

NEWS / 31 MAY 2023

La Pista: Venezuelans Find Refuge in Colombian Desert

NEWS / 31 MAY 2023

Paraguayan Prosecutors Indict Senator Linked to Transatlantic Cocaine Trade

NEWS / 29 MAY 2023

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

WORK WITH US / 27 MAY 2023

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

THE ORGANIZATION / 27 MAY 2023