All Eyes on Ecuador

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets.



Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up, where we highlighted how Ecuador has one of the fastest rising homicide rates in Latin America and the Caribbean. VICE News also mentioned our work on the outflow of cocaine from Ecuador to North America and Europe.

Argentinian outlet Cenital and Ecuadorian newspaper Ecuavisa used our work in their coverage of Ecuador’s political crisis and the death of Junior Roldán, respectively.