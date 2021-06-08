HomeThe OrganizationCollaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime continuously teams up with stakeholders involved in citizen security in the Americas. For our latest collaboration, Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm active in more than 70 countries, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

One upshot of this effort was a post on Chemonics’ website by Dudley and Luke Waggoner, a senior democracy and governance specialist, titled “For Holistic Violence Prevention, Consider the Local Systems Framework.” The report highlighted a youth violence prevention program whose team mapped actors and political dynamics under a framework developed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dudley and Waggoner warned development practitioners that without a deep understanding of these systems and relationships, they risk implementing ineffective programs that could drive more violence.

Learn more on how we partner with other organizations>

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Land Restitution: A Dangerous Job in Colombia

NEWS / 8 JUN 2021

Florida's Gun Traffickers Supplying Brazil's Largest Gang

NEWS / 8 JUN 2021

Coup de Grâce for El Salvador's Anti-Corruption Commission

NEWS / 7 JUN 2021

Chinese Fishing Fleet Still Baits Argentina

NEWS / 7 JUN 2021

Nicaragua Government Weaponizes Criminal Charges to Block Opposition

NEWS / 4 JUN 2021

Loophole Spurs Large-Scale Land Grabs in Brazil

BRAZIL / 4 JUN 2021

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities

31 MAY 2021

A partnership with the University for Peace will complement InSight Crime’s research methodology and expertise on Costa Rica.

THE ORGANIZATION

With Support from USAID, InSight Crime Will Investigate Organized Crime in Haiti

31 MAY 2021

The project will seek to map out Haiti's principal criminal economies, profile the specific groups and actors, and detail their links to elements of the state.

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events - Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

ABOUT US