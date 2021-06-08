Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

InSight Crime continuously teams up with stakeholders involved in citizen security in the Americas. For our latest collaboration, Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm active in more than 70 countries, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

One upshot of this effort was a post on Chemonics’ website by Dudley and Luke Waggoner, a senior democracy and governance specialist, titled “For Holistic Violence Prevention, Consider the Local Systems Framework.” The report highlighted a youth violence prevention program whose team mapped actors and political dynamics under a framework developed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dudley and Waggoner warned development practitioners that without a deep understanding of these systems and relationships, they risk implementing ineffective programs that could drive more violence.

