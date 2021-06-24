Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

InSight Crime continues to work with universities to help educate public officials throughout the region. The most recent example of this came on June 3, when InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system and are doing a post-graduate study program at the Universidad de Pilar in Paraguay about organized crime.

Dudley spoke to the students about criminal dynamics in Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina, with a special emphasison the activities of the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), the Brazilian-born criminal organization that operates in Brazil and Paraguay. Other panelists included Juan Martens, a professor at the Universidad Nacional de Pilar, and Fabiola Molas, the head of the special organized crime unit at Paraguay's Attorney General's Office. The event was organized by the Universidad de Pilar and the Supreme Court of Paraguay with financing from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).



Read: The Rise of the PCC: Expansion in Brazil and Beyond >