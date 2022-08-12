HomeThe OrganizationCriminal Enterprise on the High Seas
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how Suriname’s flourishing black market for fishing licenses drives down fish stocks, the tragic tale of Costa Rica’s attempts to protect its waters with radar, and the labor abuses that lead to the deaths of crew members in Uruguay.

The second part of the investigation was covered widely by Latin American media, including in UruguayMexico, and Argentina. US Ambassador to Venezuela James Story also shared coverage of our investigation.

On September 9, we’ll be hosting a conference online and in Washington DC with the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies at the American University. More details to follow.

READ PART ONE: Plundered Oceans: IUU Fishing in Central American and Caribbean Waters

READ PART TWO: Plundered Oceans: IUU Fishing in South American Seas

share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

ELN and Urabeños War Again in Northern Colombia

NEWS / 16 AUG 2022

Paraguay's Manhunt for Missing Brazilian Prisoners Continues

NEWS / 15 AUG 2022

Uruguay Becoming Arms Trafficking Hub Between Argentina and Brazil

NEWS / 12 AUG 2022

Dominican Republic Struggles to Curb Rampant Sex Trafficking

NEWS / 11 AUG 2022

Can the ELN and Colombia's Government Chart a New Path Towards Peace?

NEWS / 11 AUG 2022

Guatemala Sex Traffickers Earn Millions Through Deception

NEWS / 10 AUG 2022

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how…

THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

ABOUT US