Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how Suriname’s flourishing black market for fishing licenses drives down fish stocks, the tragic tale of Costa Rica’s attempts to protect its waters with radar, and the labor abuses that lead to the deaths of crew members in Uruguay.



The second part of the investigation was covered widely by Latin American media, including in Uruguay, Mexico, and Argentina. US Ambassador to Venezuela James Story also shared coverage of our investigation.



On September 9, we’ll be hosting a conference online and in Washington DC with the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies at the American University. More details to follow.