Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez, gave a lengthy interview to Mongabay, discussing the shocking levels of corruption and impunity that allows environmental crime to thrive in Peru’s Amazon.

READ: The Roots of Environmental Crime in the Peruvian Amazon

InSight Crime is also delighted to have received a special recognition from leading Mexican university, Tecnológico de Monterrey, for having provided training on its International Relations course during the first semester of 2022. Meanwhile, in the United States, the Congressional Research Center made numerous uses of InSight Crime research to inform its report on organized crime in Mexico.

