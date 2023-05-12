InSight Crime’s Chemical Precursor Report Widely Cited

We are proud to see that our recently published investigation into the supply chain of chemical precursors feeding Mexico’s synthetic drug production has been warmly received. It has been covered by Mexican outlets such as Sin Embargo, Revista Espejo, and Eje Central, as well as newspapers around the world, such as France’s Courrier International, and the regional media site, Infobae.



Our continuing coverage of Mexican organized crime groups has continued to lead to further analysis, including The Economist which cited InSight Crime’s investigation into iron ore smuggling and Cambio 22’s republication of our breakdown of the recent Chapitos indictment.