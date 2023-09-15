HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Cited in New Colombia Drug Policy Plan
icon

InSight Crime Cited in New Colombia Drug Policy Plan
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Cited in New Colombia Drug Policy Plan

15 SEP 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s work on emerging coca cultivation in Honduras, Guatemala, and Venezuela was cited in the Colombian government’s recent National Drug Policy (2023-2033) (Política Nacional de Drogas). 

Read more about the plan here > 

Also this week, InSight Crime staff were interviewed on a variety of subjects. Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke on Ecuador’s Radio City 89.3 FM about the country’s security crisis, investigator Sara García was interviewed by Unión Radio in Venezuela about the threat of fentanyl in the country, and managing editor Chris Dalby appeared on Aristegui Noticias to talk about the growing use of drones by organized criminal groups in Mexico. 

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Venezuela Could Be Supplying Colombia’s Cocaine Labs With Scarce Precursor

NEWS / 15 SEP 2023

Why Chinese Mafias Are Moving Into Chile

NEWS / 14 SEP 2023

Escobar’s Former Hitman Takes the Road to 'Total Peace' in Medellín, Colombia

INVESTIGATIONS / 13 SEP 2023

The Opportunities and Pitfalls of Colombia's Ambitious New Drug Policy

NEWS / 12 SEP 2023

Honduras’ Stalled AG Election Shows Political Obstacles to Fighting Crime

NEWS / 11 SEP 2023

InSight Crime Discusses Honduran Women's Prison Investigation

THE ORGANIZATION / 8 SEP 2023