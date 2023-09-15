InSight Crime Cited in New Colombia Drug Policy Plan

InSight Crime’s work on emerging coca cultivation in Honduras, Guatemala, and Venezuela was cited in the Colombian government’s recent National Drug Policy (2023-2033) (Política Nacional de Drogas).

Also this week, InSight Crime staff were interviewed on a variety of subjects. Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke on Ecuador’s Radio City 89.3 FM about the country’s security crisis, investigator Sara García was interviewed by Unión Radio in Venezuela about the threat of fentanyl in the country, and managing editor Chris Dalby appeared on Aristegui Noticias to talk about the growing use of drones by organized criminal groups in Mexico.