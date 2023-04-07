InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by the city’s law enforcement authorities to combat organized crime.

Additionally, co-director Steven Dudley and former investigator Scott Mistler-Ferguson appeared on The Red Line Podcast, speaking about the economics of Mexico’s drug trade, booming synthetic drug production, and the methods cartels use to sequester their ill-gotten cash.