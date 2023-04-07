HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Investigators Interviewed
icon

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

7 APR 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by the city’s law enforcement authorities to combat organized crime.

Read our coverage of Colombia >

Additionally, co-director Steven Dudley and former investigator Scott Mistler-Ferguson appeared on The Red Line Podcast, speaking about the economics of Mexico’s drug trade, booming synthetic drug production, and the methods cartels use to sequester their ill-gotten cash.

Read our coverage of synthetic drugs >

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Ecuador Eases Access to Guns Amid Spike in Violence

NEWS / 7 APR 2023

Are Fentanyl Trafficking Routes Shifting on the US-Mexico Border? 

NEWS / 6 APR 2023

Will Designating Mexican Crime Groups as Terrorists Help Fight Them?

NEWS / 5 APR 2023

Brazil Gangs Behind Surging Violence on Colombia, Peru Tri-Border

NEWS / 4 APR 2023

South America's Cocaine Supply Boom Shows Up in European Wastewater Analysis

NEWS / 3 APR 2023

The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

THE ORGANIZATION / 31 MAR 2023