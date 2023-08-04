HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Leads Discussion on Gender and Fentanyl in Central America
InSight Crime Leads Discussion on Gender and Fentanyl in Central America
InSight Crime Leads Discussion on Gender and Fentanyl in Central America

4 AUG 2023

Nine InSight Crime articles were cited by Deborah Bonello in her new book, “Narcas: The Secret Rise of Women in Latin America's Cartels.” Among the stories Bonello explores in the book is how Marllory Chacón Rossell became the “Queen of the South” and the roles of women in Guatemala’s extortion market

InSight Crime investigator, Victoria Dittmar, gave a presentation at the Police Science Program at Universidad Estatal a Distancia (UNED), a Costa Rican state university, on fentanyl in Central America and its current risks.  

