InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and is currently a consultant for numerous non-governmental organizations, including Oxfam and Save the Children. Michael Shifter is the president of the Inter-American Dialogue and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. Both have years of experience in the NGO and citizen security worlds. They join Eric Hershberg, the director of the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies at American University, Arlene Tickner, a political science professor at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, and Alejandro Hope, a security specialist.
