InSight Crime ON AIR

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley was interviewed for the podcast The Rosenberg Case: A Tale of Murder, Corruption, and Conspiracy in Guatemala, which explores the potential involvement of then president, Álvaro Colom, in the murder of an influential Guatemalan lawyer. Listen to it here.

InSight Crime Managing Editor Chris Dalby was also interviewed by The World, an international affairs radio program that reaches 3 million listeners a day in the United States, about organized crime in Uruguay. Listen to it here.

Meanwhile, our other co-director, Jerry McDermott, was featured in a video piece produced by The Economist on Belgium, Europe's new cocaine capital.