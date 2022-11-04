InSight Crime ON AIR

HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime ON AIR
InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley was interviewed for the podcast The Rosenberg Case
4 NOV 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley was interviewed for the podcast The Rosenberg Case: A Tale of Murder, Corruption, and Conspiracy in Guatemala, which explores the potential involvement of then president, Álvaro Colom, in the murder of an influential Guatemalan lawyer. Listen to it here

Read our Guatemala Coverage here >

InSight Crime Managing Editor Chris Dalby was also interviewed by The World, an international affairs radio program that reaches 3 million listeners a day in the United States, about organized crime in Uruguay. Listen to it here

Read our Uruguay Coverage here >

Meanwhile, our other co-director, Jerry McDermott, was featured in a video piece produced by The Economist on Belgium, Europe's new cocaine capital.

Read our coverage of the Cocaine Pipeline to Europe here >

