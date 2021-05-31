HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities
InSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities

31 MAY 2021 BY ESTEFANÍA CARVAJAL EN

InSight Crime is pleased to announce a partnership with the University for Peace, Costa Rica. Established by the United Nations in 1980, this institution seeks to reduce obstacles and threats to world peace and progress.

This partnership will not only complement InSight Crime’s research methodology and expertise on Costa Rica but will see us get involved in developing curricular activities, select interns from the student body and organize conferences.

This enhances InSight Crime's longstanding relationship with academic institutions. We have long had offices at the American University in Washington DC and at the Universidad del Rosario in Colombia, as well as an agreement with the Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico.

These collaborations have led to joint investigations, such as our recent series on wildlife trafficking in Latin America, in alliance with American University, as well events such as the International Seminar of the Colombian Observatory of Organized Crime, which is now in its third edition.

