InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference
InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

9 JUN 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

This week, InSight Crime director Steven Dudley and deputy editor Juan Diego Posada presented at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forum “Cocaine in the Americas in 2023: Evidence, Hypothesis and Responses.”

Our coverage of La Pista, an abandoned airport turned refugee settlement in the middle of Colombia's Guajira desert, was cited by Peruvian outlet La República and Venezuelan outlet La Patilla.

And our coverage of Ecuador continues to gather widespread interest from media outlets across the globe, such as La Jornada in Mexico, La Tercera in Chile, and Nós Diario in Spain.

