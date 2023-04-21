InSight Crime Staff Cited as Experts by International Media

HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Staff Cited as Experts by International Media
21 APR 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

This week, InSight Crime deputy editor, Juan Diego Posada, was interviewed by the Associated Press about connections between the ex-FARC mafia and Brazilian criminal groups, and how their activities on the Colombia-Brazil border may impact the Total Peace plan.

Read our coverage of the ex-FARC mafia >

Also this week, the Chilean media outlet Tele 13 interviewed InSight Crime’s managing editor, Chris Dalby, about how rising insecurity in Chile fits into worsening violence across much of Latin America.

Read our coverage of Chile here >

Our analysis of Russia’s increasing role as a cocaine hub also garnered widespread interest, being republished by Business Insider and Infobae.

Read the analysis here >

