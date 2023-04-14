Media Looks to InSight Crime for Ecuador Knowledge

As Ecuador’s security crisis worsens, global media outlets have called on InSight Crime to provide expert knowledge on the criminal dynamics fueling the growing criminality.



Americas Quarterly cited our work on Ecuador several times in its piece linking Albanian syndicates to Ecuadorian crime. Infobae also picked up our coverage, while El País referenced our work in a piece on regional insecurity.

Meanwhile, at the end of March, Colombia’s Ombudsman's Office referenced our work three times when issuing a temporary risk report.