Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among the planet’s most profitable drug markets.

The article, which focused on the co-opting of the banana import business as a facade for smuggling cocaine, found a global audience. Several Turkish outlets cited the report, including Diken, while there were also mentions as far afield as Armenia and Germany.

Read part one and part two of our coverage on Turkey’s emerging cocaine traffickers to Russia and beyond.

