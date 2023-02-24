Venezuela's Organized Crime Top 10 Attracts Attention

Last week, InSight Crime published its ranking of Venezuela’s ten organized crime groups to accompany the launch of the Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory.

The reporting was widely cited, including by EFE, El Nuevo Siglo in Colombia, El Diario in Venezuela, El Diario de Santiago in Chile, and EVTV in the United States, among others.

InSight Crime co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke about the ranking and findings from the Observatory with César Miguel Rondón, one of Venezuela’s most-recognized journalists, on En Conexión, and also discussed the topic on NTN24.

Elsewhere, the first part of InSight Crime’s Ms13 & Co. investigation has been shortlisted for a True Story Award.