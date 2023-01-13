HomeThe OrganizationWorld Looks to InSight Crime for Mexico Expertise
World Looks to InSight Crime for Mexico Expertise

13 JAN 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Our coverage of the arrest of Chapitos’ co-founder Ovidio Guzmán López in Mexico has received worldwide attention.

In the UK, outlets including The Independent and BBC News Mundo referred to our work, while in Colombia, El Tiempo cited our coverage. Newspapers in ParaguayCosta Rica, and Brazil used InSight Crime as a point of reference for their own reporting, while Mexico’s El Universal interviewed InSight Crime managing editor Chris Dalby, who authored the piece. 

Read our coverage of Ovidio Guzmán López’s capture > 

