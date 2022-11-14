Using Data to Expose Crime

HomeThe OrganizationUsing Data to Expose Crime
Co-director Jeremy McDermott made a virtual presentation at a conference hosted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The ‘Sixth International Conference on Governance, Crime, and Justice Statistics’ was held in Seoul, South Korea from November 9-11. McDermott was a panelist on a session entitled “Crime, research, and investigative journalism.” He spoke about how InSight Crime collects and uses data in its daily news production and investigative work.

“Access to solid data is not only the best tool to expose crime and corruption, but our best protection against those who would seek to silence us,” McDermott stated.

McDermott was also interviewed for podcast The Index, created by the Global Initiative Crime Index, where he spoke about Venezuela and the involvement of state-embedded actors in illicit activities. Listen here.

Read our investigation on Venezuela’s drug trafficking trade

Managing Editor Chris Dalby also participated in an interview with television program Efecto Naim, which airs on NTN24, about links between criminals and video games. Watch the interview here.

Read how Mexican cartels recruit youths through video games

On the Mexico front, InSight Crime Investigator Victoria Dittmar took part in an interview with the Instituto Mexicano de Radio about the environmental impacts of methamphetamine production in Mexico.

Read our coverage of the environmental impacts of synthetic drugs here

