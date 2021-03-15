HomeArgentinaFormosa, Argentina
icon

ARGENTINA

Formosa, Argentina

GEOGRAPHIC PROFILES / 15 MAR 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Located on the border with Paraguay’s capital Asunción, the Formosa province is a hub for transnational marijuana trafficking and contraband. Illicit shipments enter the province through the border city of Clorinda, albeit in much smaller quantities than in Argentina’s other northeastern provinces — Corrientes and Misiones. Drug trafficking also takes place on the banks of the Paraguay River, from where considerable quantities of marijuana are thought to head south to major cities including Rosario and Buenos Aires. 

Criminal Actors 

Governor Gildo Insfrán does not face any criminal charges, but he has been in power for 25 years and purportedly exerts tight control over all illicit activities in the province. Several of Insfrán’s relatives have been involved in drug trafficking activities. 

Criminal Economies 

Cocaine: There is minimal cocaine consumption in Formosa. The province is rather a transit point for cocaine shipments heading from Bolivia to the center of Argentina or to Buenos Aires, often bound for Europe. 

Cannabis: Formosa is an entry point for marijuana smuggled into Argentina from Paraguay. The few criminal groups that manage marijuana trafficking in the province are small in terms of personnel. There is little reported cannabis consumption in Formosa but vast quantities of the drug pass through the province as part of a regional smuggling route connecting Paraguay and Chile. 

Environmental Crime: Illegal logging and wildlife trafficking are common activities in Formosa. However, there is limited information on how the involved criminal groups operate. 

Human Trafficking: There does not appear to be a significant human trafficking dynamic in Formosa. There may well be cases not picked up on by local press due to government efforts to suppress negative media coverage. Severe underreporting by government agencies may also disguise the true scope of human trafficking in the province. 

Contraband: Items of contraband are mainly smuggled through provincial capital Formosa and Clorinda, the latter on the border with Paraguay’s capital city, Asunción. Press reports suggest that amount of contraband smuggled into Formosa is far less than in other border provinces such as Misiones, Salta and Corrientes. Nonetheless, contraband represents an important part of the local economy, as a vast proportion of Formosa residents earn low salaries that can be complemented by other activities. These include contraband of textiles and electronics. Most contraband smuggling is small-scale and passes through Clorinda. InSight Crime visited this area and saw first-hand the limited border controls for monitoring the numerous vehicles that cross the border on a daily basis.

Sources: This profile is based on a field investigation in Formosa and three trips to Buenos Aires where InSight Crime interviewed officials from the Ministry of Security, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Drug Policies of Argentina (Secretaría de Políticas Integrales sobre Drogas de la Nación Argentina – Sedronar), representatives of the federal government and the subsecretariat for drug crimes, the federal attorney’s office and provincial customs office, non-governmental organizations working on human trafficking, environmental crime and social initiatives, and a civil-society organization studying judicial systems and penal systems, most of whom requested anonymity. InSight Crime also drew from information provided by Argentina’s Interior Ministry, the Government of Formosa, the National Geographic Institutethe National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, and the Citizen Security Observatory, and local press. 

GEOGRAPHIC PROFILES
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Corrientes, Argentina

ARGENTINA / 15 MAR 2021

Misiones, Argentina

ARGENTINA / 15 MAR 2021

Chaco, Argentina

ARGENTINA / 15 MAR 2021

‘Cartel of the Robe’ Reveals High-Level Corruption in Colombia’s Courts

NEWS / 15 MAR 2021

Will Drug Trial Finally Break US-Honduras Ties?

NEWS / 15 MAR 2021

Familial Fiefdom: Ocós, Guatemala and the Preciado Navarijo Legacy

NEWS / 12 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Santa Catarina, Brazil

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 4 MAR 2021

Santa Catarina is a launchpad for cocaine destined for Europe and a transit point for marijuana and contraband headed to…

Chiquimula, Guatemala

COCAINE / 22 JAN 2021

Chiquimula is a transit point and hub for drug trafficking. It also has marijuana production and a vibrant contraband and…

Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

COCAINE / 4 MAR 2021

Strategically located between Argentina and Uruguay, Rio Grande do Sul is a hub for contraband and drug smuggling.

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…