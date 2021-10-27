The Capture of Otoniel

Otoniel was the most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia, with a $5 million bounty on his head. InSight Crime explores the real consequences of his arrest for the country's criminal landscape.
Read our full coverage here.
Otoniel was the most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia, with a $5 million bounty on his head. InSight Crime explores the real consequences of his arrest for the country's criminal landscape.
Was this content helpful?
We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.DONATE
What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.
We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.
Was this content helpful?
We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.DONATE
Latest News
Judge Rules Memo Fantasma Will Remain in Colombia Prison
Nigerian Mafia Use Venezuelan Drug Mules to Reach Europe
Chile to Dubai, a Thriving Route for Gold Traffickers
How Yachts Contribute to Trans-Atlantic Cocaine Trade
Related Content
Colombia's Ombudsman's office says a struggle between guerrillas and neo-paramilitaries over drug routes through the Pacific department of…
Authorities in Colombia continue to home in on the Urabeños crime group, arresting the brother of boss Dairo Antonio Úsuga.
The most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia and leader of the powerful Urabeños has offered to surrender himself and his…
About InSight Crime
Apure Investigation Makes Headlines
InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…
InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing
In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…
InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime
In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.
Probing Organized Crime in Haiti
InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an…
Emergency First Aid in Hostile Environments
At InSight Crime's annual treat, we ramped up hostile environment and emergency first aid training for our 40-member staff, many of whom conduct on-the-ground investigations in dangerous corners of the region.