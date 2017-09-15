All About Otoniel

COLOMBIA

The Capture of Otoniel

OTONIEL / 27 OCT 2021

Otoniel was the most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia, with a $5 million bounty on his head. InSight Crime explores the real consequences of his arrest for the country's criminal…

Last Man Standing: US Indictments Tell the Tale of Colombia's Otoniel

AUC / 26 OCT 2021

Accused Colombian trafficker Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” has been on the radar of US prosecutors for more than a decade, and indictments are open against him in three US…

What Does Otoniel's Arrest Really Mean for Colombia?

COLOMBIA / 25 OCT 2021

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” was the most-wanted man in Colombia. His arrest was seen as so significant that a $5 million reward was on offer.

Urabeños Leadership Under Mounting Pressure in Colombia

COLOMBIA / 30 AUG 2019

Authorities in Colombia continue to home in on the Urabeños crime group, arresting the brother of boss Dairo Antonio Úsuga.

Caparrapos Thriving in Colombia Due to Alliances With ELN, Ex-FARC Mafia

COLOMBIA / 30 JAN 2019

Having become one of the more visible criminal actors in Colombia due to their war with the Urabeños, the Caparrapos have been heavily targeted by authorities in 2019 so far.

The Steady Downfall of Colombia's Most Powerful Drug Organization

COLOMBIA / 5 OCT 2018

Rocked by government assaults, internal dissent and a leader publicly looking to abandon ship, the Urabeños are facing a dire outlook, one that promises a violent reshuffling within Colombia’s criminal…

Colombia Law Letting Crime Groups Surrender May Be Too Little Too Late

COLOMBIA / 22 JUN 2018

A new law in Colombia allowing for the collective surrender of criminal groups may have little success, since the country’s fragmented underworld doesn't incentivize crime bosses to rally their people…

Report Details Potential Surrender Agreement With Urabeños in Colombia

COLOMBIA / 20 OCT 2017

A new document has surfaced detailing the potential surrender terms for Colombia's most powerful criminal group, in what is the first glimpse of what such a deal may look…

After Death of Number Two, Colombia's Urabeños Offer to Surrender

COLOMBIA / 7 SEP 2017

The most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia and leader of the powerful Urabeños has offered to surrender himself and his organization to authorities just days after his number two was…

Colombia's Largest-Ever Manhunt Hasn't Caught Its Top Target. Here's Why.

COLOMBIA / 21 JUN 2017

Colombia's dense jungle on the Caribbean coast is the heartland of the Urabeños, one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the Americas. This is where its top leaders are…

Colombia’s Urabeños May Be Divided but Not Conquered

COLOMBIA / 16 MAR 2017

Information has surfaced on apparent frictions at the heart at one of the Western Hemisphere's most powerful drug trafficking organizations. But while its leaders may be divided, this group continues…

Colombia Redoubles Efforts Against BACRIM

COLOMBIA / 13 APR 2016

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos announced his administration will further increase pressure against the country's neo-paramilitary organizations known as BACRIM, a sign of the growing importance of these groups in…

Drug Clashes Spark Humanitarian Crisis: Colombia Ombudsman

COLOMBIA / 23 OCT 2015

Colombia's Ombudsman's office says a struggle between guerrillas and neo-paramilitaries over drug routes through the Pacific department of Choco has caused a humanitarian crisis. These developments were likely…

Frequently Used Tags

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Probing Organized Crime in Haiti

1 OCT 2021

InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an…

THE ORGANIZATION

Emergency First Aid in Hostile Environments

24 SEP 2021

At InSight Crime's annual treat, we ramped up hostile environment and emergency first aid training for our 40-member staff, many of whom conduct on-the-ground investigations in dangerous corners of the region.

ABOUT US