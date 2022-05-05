Otoniel's Extradition Heralds End for a Generation of Colombian Traffickers

The extradition of accused Colombia drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias "Otoniel," to the United States brings to an end an era of traffickers forged in the fires of the country’s civil conflict.

Úsuga was arraigned on May 5 in a New York court, where he faces charges of criminal, drug, and murder conspiracy, as well as cocaine distribution.

A day earlier, Colombian authorities handed over to US anti-drug agents the longtime leader of the Urabeños drug clan, who had escaped justice for decades and had been considered the country’s most-wanted trafficker until his arrest last fall. Photos of Otoniel on a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plane showed him handcuffed and with his head in his hands.

Úsuga has been on US prosecutors’ radar for more than a decade, with indictments against him in three US courts, two in New York and one in Florida.

In a 2015 indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors name Otoniel as the principal leader of the Urabeños trafficking organization, also known as the Gulf Clan. The document details – during a nine-year span from 2003 to 2012 – some 75 tons of cocaine were trafficked by the group to the US. Prosecutors also said in the indictment that the group coordinated the “production, purchase and transfer” of cocaine shipments, and that it taxed cocaine moving through areas under its control.

Úsuga was first indicted in 2009 alongside his brother, Juan de Dios Úsuga, alias “Giovanni,” who was killed by security forces in 2012.

In a document asking that Usuga be held in jail while awaiting trial, prosecutors accused him of a litany of violent crimes, including placing bounties on security forces, murdering rival traffickers and attempting to poison a witness with cyanide while he was imprisoned overseas. He also tried to kill the witness’s attorney as well, prosecutors said.Prosecutors illustrated the group’s firepower in three weapons seizures in January of last year. The arsenal included Galil, AK-47 and M-14 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, revolvers, and semi-automatic handguns.

When it comes to alleged cocaine trafficking activities, prosecutors allege two go-fast boats intercepted off the coast of Panama belonged to the group. One held about 1.4 tons of cocaine, and the other carried about 2.6 tons of cocaine. Another boat captured in a jungle region of Colombia held about 5.4 tons of cocaine.

Usuga controlled cocaine manufacturing facilities and used his network to export cocaine independently for his own personal profit, prosecutors said.

He was captured in October 2021 in a military operation that included more than 1,000 security forces and 22 helicopters in the Paramillo Massif (Nudo de Paramillo), in northern Colombia near the Panama border. He had spent his final months on the run from security forces in the tropical forests of the mountain range, moving between campsites and rural properties.

After more than six months in custody, Usuga was extradited suddenly on May 4 after Colombia’s Council of State, one of the highest courts in the country, reversed its decision to block his removal. Victims had appealed to the court to stop his extradition on the grounds that their rights had been violated.

Otoniel had appeared several times in front of Colombia’s peace court to speak about his group’s actions in recent decades, including making explosive accusations of links to politicians and other officials.

In Colombia, there are 500 open legal proceedings against Úsuga for alleged crimes committed between 2007 and 2021, El Colombiano reported. He also faces a 40-year prison sentence in the country for a 1997 massacre in Mapiripán, where paramilitaries brutally murdered at least 30 civilians.

The charges against him in the US carry a life sentence in prison under federal guidelines. But to comply with Colombia’s extradition agreement with the US, he can only receive a maximum sentence of 60 years if convicted.

InSight Crime Analysis

Otoniel bridges three generations of criminal groups in Colombia. As a young man he joined the guerrillas and then switched sides to join one of the country’s shadow paramilitary armies. After a government-led effort to demobilize the paramilitaries, he helped form the Urabeños, the most powerful of Colombia’s criminal groups known as “BACRIM” – a moniker created from the Spanish bandas criminales (criminal bands) – in the early 2000s.

At the age of 19, Otoniel joined the People's Liberation Army (Ejército Popular de Liberación – EPL), a guerrilla force that demobilized in 1991.

More of a criminal than an ideologue, he and his brother, Giovanni, then took up with a paramilitary cell that was later absorbed by the umbrella organization called the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia – AUC). He worked under Daniel Rendón Herrera, alias “Don Mario," who soon proved pivotal in his criminal trajectory.

After the bulk of the AUC demobilized in 2006, Don Mario brought the Úsuga brothers into the fold of a new criminal group that took its name from the northwestern region, Urabá, where it controlled cocaine smuggling routes along the Pacific and the Caribbean.

The group, like Otoniel, was an amalgam. They formed along paramilitary lines but called themselves, the "Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia," a reference to the assassinated liberal political leader Jorge Eliécer Gaitan.

The Urabeños’ structure also differed from that of the top-down cartels in Colombia’s past, acting more like a network of franchises that control territory in both rural and urban areas.

The group became the most powerful of the emergent BACRIM, regularly sending multiple tons of cocaine to nearby Panama and other Central American countries in go-fast boats. As other leaders in the group were captured or killed, including his brother, Otoniel ascended to the top spot.

He and the Urabenõs became the focus of a massive military campaign in 2015, during which some 1,400 actions were undertaken. Thousands of troops were deployed to capture Otoniel. The only other manhunt akin to Otoniel’s was that of Medellín Cartel kingpin Pablo Escobar, which involved a fraction of the forces and cost.

Hardened in both guerrilla and paramilitary structures, Otoniel was a chameleon who adapted easily and knew only conflict and the cocaine trade. Trafficking groups today lack the military backbone of their forebearers and tend to be more fragmented, relying on alliances with outside networks.

Since Otoniel’s capture, the Urabeños have floundered without their central leader. Even if a new leader does emerge, he will not have been forged like Otoniel.