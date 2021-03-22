HomeEl SalvadorCabañas, El Salvador
icon

EL SALVADOR

Cabañas, El Salvador

GEOGRAPHIC PROFILES / 22 MAR 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Aside from some contraband smuggling between Cabañas and neighboring Honduras, there is no indication that the department is involved in any major transnational crime. Street gangs such as the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) and Barrio 18 engage in local drug dealing and their members possess illegal firearms. However, nothing suggests that these criminal markets stretch beyond the department’s borders.  

Criminal Actors 

MS13: The MS13 reportedly has a presence in the departmental capital, Sensuntepeque, and the municipalities of Ilobasco and San Isidrio, where a gang cell known as the Francis Locos Salvatruchos operates. In these areas, the gang is thought to be the main driver of homicides and extortion committed against civilians and other societal sectors. 

Criminal Economies 

Arms Trafficking: The MS13 is present in Cabañas, and the gang’s members routinely use illicit firearms, meaning there is at least a modest black market for weapons in the department. Illegal weapons may be sourced through bribery or leaked from state stockpiles that were meant to be destroyed. 

Cannabis: Marijuana is sold in areas of Cabañas with an active gang presence, including the Ilobasco prison, where hundreds of gang members are housed. Cabañas is of less strategic importance in comparison to gang strongholds in major urban areas, meaning the cannabis trafficking economy is likely a modest one. 

Human Smuggling: We estimate that just over 1,100 migrants were returned to Cabañas from the US and Mexico in 2019. Given the price of hiring a smuggler in the area (roughly $10,000), this appears to be a lucrative economy, reaching millions of dollars. Smugglers reportedly operate in Ilobasco and Sensuntepeque, where they assist and recruit migrants.  

Extortion: Reported extortion cases are fairly low in Cabañas compared to other parts of El Salvador, but those living and working in areas with a gang presence still suffer from this crime, including public transport workers, local business owners and municipal officials. In 2019, Sensuntepeque was prioritized in government plans for tackling gang-related crime at the national level.  

Sources: This profile is based on a field investigation in San Salvador, where InSight Crime interviewed national anti-narcotics police, former high-ranking police officials with knowledge of gang activity, and local journalists. InSight Crime also drew from information provided by the Government of El Salvador, the Economic Ministry’s General Direction of Statistics and Censuses (Dirección General de Estadística y Censos), municipal extortion data, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the El Salvador-based Diálogos think tank, and local press.

GEOGRAPHIC PROFILES
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Chalatenango, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

San Miguel, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

Morazán, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

Ahuachapán, El Salvador

EL SALVADOR / 22 MAR 2021

The Fuel Not the Fuse: Drug Trafficking and Ecuador’s Prison Violence

NEWS / 22 MAR 2021

Stolen Forests: Uncovering Colombia’s Illegal Timber Trade

NEWS / 21 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Boquerón, Paraguay

COCAINE / 25 FEB 2021

Boquerón is an important part of regional cocaine trafficking routes due to its strategic location on Paraguay's border with Bolivia…

Valle, Honduras

COCAINE / 16 FEB 2021

Valle is an important transit point for cocaine being shipped from South America to Honduras, bound for other Central American…

Amambay, Paraguay

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 25 FEB 2021

Amambay is at the heart of Paraguay’s most worrying organized crime trends: cocaine trafficking, marijuana production, and the rise of…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US