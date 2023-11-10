NarcoFiles: The New Criminal Order, is a transnational journalistic investigation into global organized crime, its innovations, its tentacles, and those who fight it. The project, led by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in partnership with Centro Latinoamericano de Investigación Periodística (CLIP), began with a leak of emails from the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office that was shared with InSight Crime and more than 40 media outlets around the world. Reporters examined and corroborated the materials along with hundreds of other documents, databases and interviews.
Investigation Chapters
Suriname VP, Ex-President Linked to Drug Trafficking in Colombia AG Emails
US and Colombian investigators connected Suriname’s Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk and ex-President Desi Bouterse to recent involvement in drug trafficking, according to hacked emails that suggest ongoing high-level political links to organized crime in South America’s smallest country.
Israeli Gangs’ Colombia Operations Detailed in Hacked AG Files
Israeli crime groups in some of Colombia’s biggest cities have been serving a growing market of tourists seeking sex and drugs and, at times, expanding into transnational drug trafficking, alarming authorities on both sides of the Atlantic, according to hacked…
Dozens of DEA Agents Exposed in Colombian Prosecutor’s Office Leak
A cyber breach at Colombia’s attorney general’s office has exposed dozens of anti-drug agents in the United States, Colombia, and beyond.