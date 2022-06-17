HomeColombiaJobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego, alias ‘Chiquito Malo’
icon

Chiquito Malo, leader of the Urabeños
COLOMBIA

Jobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego, alias ‘Chiquito Malo’

COLOMBIA / LATEST UPDATE JUNE 17, 2022 EN

Jobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego, alias "Chiquito Malo," is the current commander of the Urabeños, one of Colombia’s most powerful groups. The group is referred to as Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan) by authorities and calls itself as the Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia – AGC). Ávila assumed leadership of the organization following the arrest of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias "Otoniel," in October 2021.

Chiquito Malo inherited a criminal organization with significant challenges. Listed among them are persecution by the authorities, open warfare with other criminal groups and weak cohesion within the organization itself. He will have to confront these challenges in order to remain pertinent on Colombia's criminal chessboard.

History

Chiquito Malo was born in San Pedro de Urabá, a municipality in the Antioquia department, in northern Colombia. His criminal trajectory began within the paramilitary ranks of the United Self Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia - AUC). He was part of the Banana Bloc, present in the Urabá region, until its demobilization in November 2004.

He later joined the Urabeños, a group that emerged in 2006 out of the paramilitary demobilization process, in which former members decided to return to arms and control criminal economies, such as drug trafficking, in the territories previously occupied by the AUC.

Due to his experience and knowledge of the Urabá area, Chiquito Malo quickly ascended within the structure. He was eventually appointed commander of the Urabá Central Structure, by which time he controlled the group's drug trafficking activities in the Gulf of Urabá, a key territory for shipping drugs to Central America and the United States.

By 2015, he was considered to be one of the group's top leaders. In June of that year, the United States government issued a formal accusation, identifying him as one of the main leaders of the drug trafficking structure.

That same year, after intense persecution by the Colombian authorities, Ávila Villadiego managed to escape a raid in Urabá, Antioquia, in which three men within his security team were killed and four more were captured. His whereabouts have since been unknown, but that has not affected his power.

In 2018, the United States requested his extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges.

In February 2021, following the death of the second-in-command of the Urabeños, Nelson Hurtado Simanca, alias "Marihuano," Chiquito Malo became Ontoniel's right-hand man, the person responsible for ensuring his safety. But that didn't last long. In October 2021, Otoniel was captured and Ávila Villadiego became the head of the criminal organization.

Behind him are other long-time commanders of the group, like Wilmer Giraldo, alias "Siopas" and José Gonzalo Sánchez, alias "Gonzalito." However, the extent to which he will be able to command their loyalty remains uncertain, as both of them were rumored to be vying for the top job.

Criminal Activities

Chiquito Malo took over the Urabeños with years of experience in controlling drug trafficking in Urabá, in both Antioquia and Chocó, a region where the group has historically maintained an influence and that is key to sending drug shipments to Central America, the United States and the Caribbean.

As the leader of the Urabeños, Chiquito Malo is at the helm of one of the country's largest criminal structures, which not only participates in drug trafficking, but also in other criminal economies, such as illegal mining, extortion and smuggling.

He is also in charge of managing and controlling the Urabeños’ internal network of structures, substructures and franchises, which maintain a certain degree of independence from the group's central leadership. These structures are key to the group's operations and criminal profits.

Geography

Before assuming leadership of the Urabeños, Chiquito Malo’s experience was concentrated in the Urabá region, which is divided between the departments of Antioquia and Chocó, and is key to criminal economies such as drug trafficking, illegal mining, migrant smuggling and contraband.

As the group’s leader, Ávila Villadiego is responsible for structures with a territorial presence in more than half of Colombia's departments. The group's greatest influence continues to be concentrated in the departments of Antioquia, Córdoba and Sucre. Nevertheless, the group still has a presence in Valle del Cauca, Bolívar, Magdalena, Cesar, Guajira, Norte de Santander and some municipalities in Nariño and Cauca. And through their franchises they have managed to participate in criminal dynamics in departments such as Meta, Casanare and Vichada. There has been speculation that Chiquito Malo will not be able to wield the same amount of authority across all Urabeños operations as his predecessor.

In May 2022, following the announcement that alias ‘Otoniel’ would be extradited to the United States, Chiquito Malo declared an armed strike in Colombia. This armed strike led to violence in 178 municipalities nationwide.

Allies and Enemies

As the Urabeños’ top leader, Chiquito Malo inherited allies and enemies, both domestically and internationally.

The Sinaloa Cartel has been among the Urabeños' primary drug trafficking associates for years, but the Mexican cartel is not the group’s only criminal ally. The group has managed to forge and maintain criminal ties with important European mafias, like the 'Ndrangheta and Balkan gangs.

These alliances require the Urabeños to control areas of cultivation, drug production and trafficking routes in Colombia, leading the group to engage in local battles over territorial control.

The National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN) is the Urabeños’ primary enemy in several areas of Colombia. In the Chocó department, the groups have clashed over control drug trafficking and illegal mining territories since 2018. In Norte de Santander, both groups have been fighting for key areas along the country's border with Venezuela since the end of 2020. The Urabeños had temporarily formed an alliance with the Rastrojos in the border area to wrest territory from the ELN, but the status of said alliance is uncertain.

In the northern department of Magdalena, Chiquito Malo’s men have been going head-to-head with the Pachenca since 2019. In the beginning, the Pachenca were the Urabenos’ main logistical operators for cocaine trafficking out of Colombia’s Caribbean coast, however, the Urabeños chose to dispute control of the territory and clear the way for them to dominate the area.

Similarly, in the Antioquia department, the group is fighting gangs associated with the Oficina de Envigado, its former ally, for control of the routes that connect southeastern Antioquia with the Chocó department and the Colombian Pacific. In other areas of the Antioquia department, such as the north and Bajo Cauca, the Urabeños have clashed with the 18th and 36th Fronts of the ex-FARC Mafia, which have been considerably affected by the group's actions.

In addition to the group's ongoing territorial wars within the country, Colombian authorities are on their heels, resulting in seizures, captures and casualties.

Prospects

With just a few months at the helm of the criminal structure, Chiquito Malo's leadership faces significant challenges, both within and outside the criminal organization.

Internally, he faces an atomized structure with a history of betrayals and internal divisions, which he will have to circumvent if he wants to remain relevant on the country’s criminal chessboard.

Externally, criminal enemies and the Colombian and US governments have their eye on the group, with the latter focused on dismantling the criminal structure.

As Otoniel’s successor, Chiquito Malo was a top target as soon as he assumed leadership of the Urabeños. A reward of five billion pesos, more than $1 million, is already posted for information leading to his whereabouts.

COLOMBIA COLOMBIA PERSONALITIES URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Haiti Gang Has Occupied Supreme Court for Almost a Week

NEWS / 16 JUN 2022

Rivals for the Throne - Can Argentina's Alvarado Clan Threaten the Monos?

NEWS / 16 JUN 2022

Mano Dura Redux: The Price of Mass Gang Arrests in El Salvador

NEWS / 15 JUN 2022

El Salvador's Security Crackdown May Feed Gang Recruitment

NEWS / 15 JUN 2022

The MS13 Will Never Be a Gang for Women

INVESTIGATIONS / 15 JUN 2022

The Gospel of Man, in Church and Gang

INVESTIGATIONS / 15 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia Police Chief: Synthetic Drugs 'Replacing Cocaine'

COLOMBIA / 19 MAR 2013

Colombian police have seized more than 3,000 synthetic drug pills, prompting comments from the national police director that such substances…

The Evolution of Criminal Influence in Colombia's Local Elections

COLOMBIA / 22 OCT 2015

The run-up to Colombia's local elections on Sunday has seen a drop in political violence compared to previous campaigns, but election…

Gangs of Ex-Police Emerge in Colombia

COLOMBIA / 15 NOV 2011

Ex-police in two of the most troubled Colombian provinces have allegedly moved up the criminal ladder, shifting from tacitly…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

THE ORGANIZATION

Urabeños Refuse to Let Otoniel Go Quietly

13 MAY 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of the extradition of Otoniel has become a reference point for Latin American and international media. Otoniel was the last in Colombia’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution Met With Uproar

6 MAY 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime launched its latest investigation, Venezuela’s Cocaine Revolution¸ accompanied by a virtual panel on its findings. The takeaways from this three-year effort, including the fact that Venezuela…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

ABOUT US